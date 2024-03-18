St Johnstone goalscorer Connor Smith told Craig Levein Dundee display will ‘never happen again’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone goalscorer Connor Smith told Craig Levein Dundee display will ‘never happen again’

The former Hearts man knew he hadn't done himself justice at Dens Park.

By Eric Nicolson
Connor Smith scored his first goal for St Johnstone at the weekend.
Connor Smith scored his first goal for St Johnstone at the weekend. Image: SNS.

Connor Smith believes his goal-scoring substitute appearance against Celtic can be a St Johnstone lift-off.

The former Hearts man revealed that a home truth delivered by manager, Craig Levein, last month hit the mark.

And he is confident disappointment in Dundee will prove to be a personal Perth turning point.

“He spoke to me after the Dundee game,” said Smith, who was quickest to react to a rebound after Joe Hart saved Stevie May’s 81st minute header on Saturday.

Connor Smith after scoring against Celtic.
Connor Smith after scoring against Celtic. Image: Shutterstock.

“I knew myself I wasn’t good enough when I came on.

“My energy levels weren’t what they should be – a big part of my game is running about and getting stuck in.

“It was one of those games that just didn’t go well for me.

“He told me ‘that can’t happen again’.

“I apologised. I knew it wasn’t good enough.

“I made sure that this time it would be better.

“I got a goal – my first for the club – and I’m buzzing for that.

“Overall, I thought I made an impact, which is what I was asked to do.”

No mixed messages

Levein’s straight-talking was a factor in convincing Smith, who arrived in January, that McDiarmid Park was the right place to further his career.

“100%,” said the 22-year-old.

“He was like that at Hearts and it’s been the exact same here.

“I’ve always respected and appreciated that.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein issues instructions during the Celtic game.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein issues instructions during the Celtic game. Image: PA.

“I said to him after the game today that what happened against Dundee will never happen again.

“The manager has been brilliant for me.

“His experience will be really important over the next couple of months.”

Bigger picture

Saints are now just one point ahead of Ross County, with Aberdeen having jumped above them.

“We’d hoped to get at least a point but we haven’t done that and other results haven’t gone our way,” said Smith.

“But we’re still above Ross County.

“Keeping it that way is our main aim and we’ll be looking to win as many of our last eight games as we can.

“That’s matches against Rangers and Celtic out of the way as well.

“We’ve got another free weekend with the international break.

“We’ll train hard and get ready for Dundee.

“We knew last time we let ourselves down with the way things finished at Dens.

“Winning against them next time can change everything for us.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Sven Sprangler injured his knee when St Johnstone faced Celtic.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Sven Sprangler shows importance then raises injury fears…
St Johnstone's Sven Sprangler goes down injured.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein gives 'weeks or months' update on Sven Sprangler knee…
Celtic's Kyogo breaks the deadlock.
Celtic 3-1 St Johnstone: Match report and players ratings as Saints are well beaten…
Kerr Smith has picked up a hamstring injury.
St Johnstone defensive options shrinking after double injury blow
St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon.
Liam Gordon hits back at Tony Docherty over 'almost life-endangering' claim as St Johnstone…
5
Kerr Smith has picked up a hamstring injury.
St Johnstone defender Kerr Smith returns to Aston Villa as injury ends ex-Dundee United…
St Johnstone's Taylor Steven is making a big impression at Alloa.
EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Steven is 'gallus', scoring goals and making improvements he will need at…
Craig Levein and Brendan Rodgers.
Craig Levein backs St Johnstone to shock Celtic as Perth boss dismisses title race…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone background uncertainties won't affect Craig Levein's tunnel vision
St Johnstone's DJ Jaiyesimi.
St Johnstone forward DJ Jaiyesimi gets fresh injury return timescale

Conversation