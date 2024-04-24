Craig Levein welcomes St Johnstone ticket deal and is determined to reward Perth fans on the pitch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Craig Levein welcomes St Johnstone ticket deal and is determined to reward Perth fans on the pitch

Saints are aiming to get off to a post-split flyer against Hibs.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone only have two games left at McDiarmid Park in the Premiership season.

And manager Craig Levein hopes big Perth crowds for both of them will make home advantage count.

Saints rolled out a two-match deal for the matches against Hibs and Ross County – this Saturday and Wednesday, May 15.

Adults can take in both contests for £30, with concessions priced at £15.

Tickets will also be distributed to local schoolchildren.

Levein applauded the club for introducing the package and pledged that his team are determined to reward supporters for a post-split fast start.

“The club have put together a really good deal for the supporters and hopefully we’ll get as many people inside McDiarmid Park as we can,” he said.

“The players would love to run out seeing as many Saints fans as possible there. 

The St Johnstone fans will play their part in two big home games.
The St Johnstone fans will play their part in two big home games. Image: SNS.

“Hopefully the weather is decent because that will help encourage more people along too.

“We want to get off to a good start in this group of games so having as big a backing as possible can only help us.

“We have played well against Hibs the last couple of times so we are aiming for another similar performance this time round.”

‘Be the best you can be’

Most people believe it is a straight shoot-out between Saints and Ross County to avoid the play-offs.

The possibility of dragging Aberdeen, and even Motherwell, into the mix isn’t at the front of his mind, with Levein insisting that tunnel vision is the best policy.

“There are 15 points still available,” he said.

“Naturally people will look at the league table and make assumptions about who is sitting where and who it’s between.

“I’m not bothered about where we get the points – it’s all about getting them.

“So it’s not all about the Ross County game – it’s about what we all do over the five games that matters.

“We just need to get as many points as we can from this section of the league and see where it takes us.

“There’s no point thinking about what anyone else is doing. All we’re focused on is Hibs.

St Johnstone beat Hibs recently.
St Johnstone beat Hibs recently. Image: SNS.

“It has been a strange league this season, I’ve been saying that a lot.

“Into the bottom six, everyone has been pretty much unpredictable – I think that would be a fair comment to make.

“We are included in that because some weeks we’ve been good and others we’ve not been quite so good.

“So we’re looking to go into these final run of games with as many people available as possible – and we do have players coming back – and making sure the training is good.

“After that, it’s about trying to be the best you can be on a Saturday and hopefully pick up points.”

More from St Johnstone FC

The loan system has served Taylor Steven, Jason Kerr and Sam McClelland well.
St Johnstone loan success stories – where have best destinations been for Perth club?
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein has stressed the importance of a good mindset.
Craig Levein: St Johnstone injuries are clearing up but mentality is just as crucial…
St Johnstone youngster Jackson Mylchreest.
St Johnstone kid Jackson Mylchreest scores one of the quickest goals of all time…
Billy Stark hold aloft a Saints scarf as he is appointed as St Johnstone manager in October, 2001.
Billy Stark at St Johnstone: Inside the reign of a manager who picked up…
Ryan McGowan.
Ryan McGowan: St Johnstone need fans to get the Premiership survival job done
Liam Gordon's goals were crucial to St Johnstone's Premiership survival last season.
Liam Gordon was St Johnstone's post-split hero last year - and he'll be needed…
Josh McPake is training with St Johnstone.
Former Rangers kid Josh McPake gets St Johnstone incentive from Craig Levein
The St Johnstone fans will play their part in two big home games.
Analysis: St Johnstone's post-split Premiership fixtures assessed
St Johnstone star Drey Wright.
Craig Levein: Why St Johnstone star Drey Wright can make an instant impact and…
St Johnstone fans will see their side play two more times at home.
St Johnstone post-split fixtures revealed as Perth side's clash with Ross County gets scheduled…

Conversation