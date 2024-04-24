Craig Levein welcomes St Johnstone ticket deal and is determined to reward Perth fans on the pitch

St Johnstone only have two games left at McDiarmid Park in the Premiership season.

And manager Craig Levein hopes big Perth crowds for both of them will make home advantage count.

Saints rolled out a two-match deal for the matches against Hibs and Ross County – this Saturday and Wednesday, May 15.

Adults can take in both contests for £30, with concessions priced at £15.

Tickets will also be distributed to local schoolchildren.

Levein applauded the club for introducing the package and pledged that his team are determined to reward supporters for a post-split fast start.

“The club have put together a really good deal for the supporters and hopefully we’ll get as many people inside McDiarmid Park as we can,” he said.

“The players would love to run out seeing as many Saints fans as possible there.

“Hopefully the weather is decent because that will help encourage more people along too.

“We want to get off to a good start in this group of games so having as big a backing as possible can only help us.

“We have played well against Hibs the last couple of times so we are aiming for another similar performance this time round.”

‘Be the best you can be’

Most people believe it is a straight shoot-out between Saints and Ross County to avoid the play-offs.

The possibility of dragging Aberdeen, and even Motherwell, into the mix isn’t at the front of his mind, with Levein insisting that tunnel vision is the best policy.

“There are 15 points still available,” he said.

“Naturally people will look at the league table and make assumptions about who is sitting where and who it’s between.

“I’m not bothered about where we get the points – it’s all about getting them.

“So it’s not all about the Ross County game – it’s about what we all do over the five games that matters.

“We just need to get as many points as we can from this section of the league and see where it takes us.

“There’s no point thinking about what anyone else is doing. All we’re focused on is Hibs.

“It has been a strange league this season, I’ve been saying that a lot.

“Into the bottom six, everyone has been pretty much unpredictable – I think that would be a fair comment to make.

“We are included in that because some weeks we’ve been good and others we’ve not been quite so good.

“So we’re looking to go into these final run of games with as many people available as possible – and we do have players coming back – and making sure the training is good.

“After that, it’s about trying to be the best you can be on a Saturday and hopefully pick up points.”