Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Ryan McGowan: St Johnstone need fans to get the Premiership survival job done

The Perth club have come up with a two-game deal for supporters.

By Eric Nicolson
Ryan McGowan.
Ryan McGowan. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone have rolled out a cut-price McDiarmid Park ticket package for their remaining Premiership home games.

And defender Ryan McGowan is determined that the Perth players will reward Saints fans with performances, and results, to shout about.

There is a two-match deal for the games against Hibs and Ross County – on April 27 and May 15.

Adults can take in both contests for £30, with concessions priced at £15.

Saints haven’t won at home for over four months.

But McGowan is confident that Craig Levein’s men can end that barren run next weekend and then see off Ross County in the battle to avoid the play-offs.

“The home games are going to be important so it is good that the club has put this deal out,” said the former Australian international.

“Hopefully we can get a lot of fans to the games because they do help us. And they can help us between now and the end of the season.

Ryan McGowan.
Ryan McGowan. Image: SNS.

“It’s good to have that home fixture first off and we have a good record against Hibs this season. We’ll be looking to win that and go from there.

“The atmosphere is good and we understand what we need to do between now and the end of the season. We know we need to be consistent. We know we need to get results.”

Tickets to schools

Tickets will also be distributed to local schoolchildren for the two home fixtures.

“There is a responsibility on us to win games and make it enjoyable for them to come back,” McGowan added.

“We probably haven’t done that enough this season. It is up to us to put performances on to get the crowds in.

“It is a huge lift for us when we walk out and you see loads of fans at the game. It certainly does help the players when there is a packed house.”

