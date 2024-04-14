Ryan McGowan: St Johnstone have had a ‘bad recipe’ for Premiership success all season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryan McGowan: St Johnstone have had a ‘bad recipe’ for Premiership success all season

The Perth side have been unable to find a long-term solution to their problems in both penalty boxes.

By Eric Nicolson
Ryan McGowan.
Ryan McGowan. Image: SNS.

“We don’t score enough goals and we don’t keep enough clean sheets. That’s a pretty bad recipe to have.”

If ever there was a quote that sums up the 2023/24 St Johnstone, it’s this one.

Ryan McGowan didn’t know whether to be shocked or not after another upturn in the Perth club’s season proved to be a false dawn.

Two goals conceded to Kilmarnock from crosses into their box and some huffing and puffing at the other end made for a hugely frustrating afternoon at McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

Asked if he was surprised at this latest dip, McGowan said: “Yes and no.

“It’s the reason why we are where we are in the league. We’re not consistent enough.

“It’s not acceptable.

“Harsh words were said at half-time and at full-time but I’ve been around the block for long enough to know that those words aren’t really relevant.

“You need to perform on the pitch and keep to a certain standard.

“Too many of us fall below that.

“One week we can do the basics well and have a bit of quality in the final third. At other times those basics are nowhere to be seen and we lack that quality.

“That’s where we need to improve – myself included.

Kilmarnock's Marley Watkins scores to make it 2-0.
Kilmarnock’s Marley Watkins scores to make it 2-0. Image: SNS.

“We have to be better and perform at a standard week in, week out.

“You take what you get after that.

“St Johnstone as a club and a fan base deserve that.

“Those standards were here for over a decade. You always knew what you were going to get from a St Johnstone team.

“This season we’ve dropped below that far too many times.”

No consistency

The Premiership campaign is just five games from its conclusion and time is running out for Saints to win two on the bounce.

“We played relatively well against Dundee even though we didn’t get a result and then played better against Hibs and got the result,” said McGowan.

“We were worthy winners that day.

“You’d like to have thought that would have been us starting to find a bit of rhythm.

“Then we dish up that.

“The reason we are where we are in the league is that we can’t string good performances together.

Kilmarnock's Joe Wright scores the opener.
Kilmarnock’s Joe Wright scores the opener. Image: SNS.

“We haven’t won two in a row all season.

“Kilmarnock are very good at what they do but it’s a home game for us and we should have been looking to be on the front foot.

“We didn’t start well, which made it an uphill battle.

“It’s really disappointing.”

Top-flight survival on the line

With Livingston 99.9% certainties for automatic relegation, the Saints mission for the post-split fixtures is plain – stay ahead of Ross County and out of the play-offs.

“I was a lot more confident before this performance that we’d get the results we need,” said McGowan.

“It’s raw and it hurts so soon after the game.

“We need to reset. We’ll find out what are fixtures are and we’ve got two weeks to prepare for the first of them.

“We have to be aware that we’re in a massive relegation battle and we need to find that consistency of performance between now and the end of the season that will get us the results required.”

