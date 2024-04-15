Drink-driving student SEVEN times limit at Fife accident site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Drink-driving student SEVEN times limit at Fife accident site

Tara Patel had not intended to drive home after a meal out, the court was told.

By Jamie McKenzie
Tara Patel
Tara Patel.

A drink-driving student was found to be seven times the limit after police were called to an accident on a Fife road.

Tara Patel, 24, was in a Volkswagen Polo at the crash site in Dalgety Bay when police arrived.

Bottles of alcohol were found in the car.

Although she was cleared of causing the accident, Patel pled guilty to drink-driving in a Volkswagen Polo (159mics/ 22) on Western Access Road on March 9 this year.

Vodka, MD 20/20 and Sourz bottles in car

Prosecutor Matthew McPherson told Dunfermline Sheriff Court it was around 10.25pm on a Saturday evening when police were called to an accident.

The fiscal depute said: “They found Miss Patel in the driver seat of her vehicle.

“When officers approached, she said ‘It was me that caused the impact’ and they noted it down.”

Tara Patel.
Tara Patel at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Patel failed a roadside breath test and she was subsequently arrested, the fiscal depute said.

He continued: “Police officers found productions within the vehicle including an empty bottle of MD 20/20, a three-quarters full Smirnoff bottle of vodka, and a half-full bottle of Apple Sourz.”

A not guilty plea was accepted by the prosecution to a charge that Patel drove carelessly by travelling on the opposite side of the carriageway and colliding with another vehicle, damaging it.

‘Not thinking clearly’

Defence lawyer Alexander Flett said first offender Patel, of Rocks Road, Charlestown, near Rosyth, is a retail worker and student who has graduated with a degree in psychology and intends to return to undertake a master’s degree.

He said: “She would be in a position to pay a financial penalty.”

Mr Flett said Patel advises she passed her driving test around a year ago and there have been no previous incidents.

He said Patel and her boyfriend had gone to get food with the intention of leaving the vehicle and taking alternative transport home.

Patel attributes her decision to drive instead to “not thinking clearly, having consumed alcohol”.

He said Patel indicates perhaps she and her boyfriend had drunk one of the bottles found in the vehicle but it was not linked to the offence.

Banned and fined

Sheriff Krista Johnston told Patel: “It’s very unfortunate to see the reading and the fact you are in court.

“You are still just a young person of 24, you have pled guilty at the first opportunity.

“I am, just, persuaded there is no need for a report (which would inform a custodial sentence or alternative) and I can deal with it by way of a period of disqualification and financial penalty.”

The sheriff banned her from driving for 16 months – discounted from 24 due to the early plea – and fined her £400.

The sheriff said she would allow Patel to undertake the drink-drive rehabilitation course which, if successfully completed, means she can apply for her licence after 12 months.

