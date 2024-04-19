Best pictures as bikers turnout in force for Royal Marine Riders Arbroath event

Bikers have hit the road for the return of monthly Arbroath meets which will bring hundreds of riders to Angus this summer.

The Royal Marine Riders get-togethers have become a big hit for motorcyclists, locals and visitors.

Ex-WREN Fiona Laing and former Royal Marine Steve Millan started the event a few years ago.

Their popularity has helped raise thousands of pounds for charity.

And although it is spearheaded by the Royal Marines Riders Association, the gatherings are open to all bikers.

So it always guarantees a big turnout of interesting machines – from scooters to superbikes.

And the first 2024 gathering took place on Thursday evening – at the new venue of Victoria Park.

The meets were previously held at the harbour, but the event’s popularity means it has outgrown the space there.

Organisers also wanted to avoid the roadworks connected to Arbroath’s 18-month Place for Everyone active travel scheme.

There was plenty of room at Victoria Park for a variety of stands, including Andy’s Man Club and the Hedz-Up youth project.

Photographer Paul Reid joined the motorcycling fans at Victoria Park.