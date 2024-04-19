Best pictures as bikers turnout in force for Royal Marine Riders Arbroath event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures as bikers turnout in force for Royal Marine Riders Arbroath event

The popular monthly event for motorcyclists from across the country has moved to a new venue at Victoria Park for this summer.

A trike takes its place in the Victoria Park event. Image: Paul Reid
A trike takes its place in the Victoria Park event. Image: Paul Reid
By Graham Brown

Bikers have hit the road for the return of monthly Arbroath meets which will bring hundreds of riders to Angus this summer.

The Royal Marine Riders get-togethers have become a big hit for motorcyclists, locals and visitors.

Ex-WREN Fiona Laing and former Royal Marine Steve Millan started the event a few years ago.

Their popularity has helped raise thousands of pounds for charity.

And although it is spearheaded by the Royal Marines Riders Association, the gatherings are open to all bikers.

Motorcycle gathering at Victoria Park in Arbroath.
The monthly Arbroath meets attract every kind of motorcycle. Image: Paul Reid

So it always guarantees a big turnout of interesting machines – from scooters to superbikes.

And the first 2024 gathering took place on Thursday evening – at the new venue of Victoria Park.

The meets were previously held at the harbour, but the event’s popularity means it has outgrown the space there.

Organisers also wanted to avoid the roadworks connected to Arbroath’s 18-month Place for Everyone active travel scheme.

There was plenty of room at Victoria Park for a variety of stands, including Andy’s Man Club and the Hedz-Up youth project.

Photographer Paul Reid joined the motorcycling fans at Victoria Park.

 

Arbroath seafront charity motorcycle gathering.
Kyon Collier, 2, from Edinburgh joined the fun.
Harley Davidson motorcycles at Arbroath Royal Marine Bikers event.
Plenty chrome on display at Victoria Park.
Indian motorcycle at Arbroath seafront event.
Scouting out the array of motorcycles.
Royal Marine riders gathering at Victoria Park in Arbroath.
Imran Ali with daughter Arwen, 7, at Victoria Park.
Bikers ride-out at Arbroath.
Arbroath cliffs backdrop for the big turnout.
Biker groups at Arbroath charity motorcycle event.
Bikes from across Scotland head to Arbroath for the event.
Trike at Arbroath Royal Marine Bikers event.
Looking for a parking space.
Arbroath charity motorcycle gathering.
Coastal cruiser.
Moto Guzzi motorcycle at Arbroath seafront bikers gathering.
Classic style.
Bikers at Arbroath Victoria Park seafront gathering.
Admiring the array of machines.
Motorcyclists gathering for Arbroath Victoria Park event.
Eye-catching headwear.
Motorcyclists gather at Victoria Park in Arbroath.
Seafront spectacular.
Royal Marine Bikers gathering at Arbroath seafront.
Park up and catch up.
Bikers gathering at Victoria Park in Arbroath.
A busy Victoria Park.

 

