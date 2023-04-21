IN PICTURES: Bikers, boats and blue skies as Royal Marines riders roll into Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

IN PICTURES: Bikers, boats and blue skies as Royal Marines riders roll into Arbroath

All roads lead to Arbroath once a month for bikes from across Scotland.

River, Lauchlan and Leland Simpson eye up one of machines on show at Arbroath. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
River, Lauchlan and Leland Simpson eye up one of machines on show at Arbroath. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Hundreds of bikers headed to Arbroath for the sun-kissed return of an event set to raise thousands of pounds for charity again this year.

The Royal Marines Association Riders branch began the event in 2021 as motorcyclists took to the road after Covid.

Former Royal Marine Steve Millan and ex-Wren Fiona Laing were behind the idea.

Arbroath has a close connection to the Royal Marines as the home of 45 Commando.

And word of the monthly gathering soon spread with bikers coming from across Scotland and the north of England.

Royal Marines biker gathering at Arbroath harbour
Bikers from all of the armed services enjoy the event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Veterans from every branch of the armed forces, as well as the wider motorcycling community now take part.

And it has grown to become a monthly magnet for locals and visitors.

Conditions were perfect for the first gathering of 2023 on Thursday night when an amazing 821 machines pulled pulled into the harbour area.

Royal Marines Association bikers gathering at Arbroath
Event organiser Fiona Laing and daughter Skye at the packed gathering. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The event puts a spotlight on the work of RMA -The Royal Marines Charity, as well as other organisations like men’s mental health support group Andy’s Man Club.

And Arbroath’s all-weather lifeboat Inchcape is usually on display on the slipway at the RNLI station.

The lifesaving charity has received thousands of pounds from the success of the event.

Fiona said: “It’s turned out to be better than we ever hoped.

“It’s great to see so many bikers and visitors.

“All of the money raised goes to local good causes and it’s a boost for local businesses too.”

Photographer Kim Cessford captured the machines on show at Arbroath harbour.

Paul Crosby and Kevin Mahon keep the hungry hordes happy.
A classic Honda CBX at the harbourside. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Michael Oakes and Darren Gibson get the Andy’s Man Club message across.
Catching up with pals in the Angus sunshine.
Easy rider
Taking in the seaside scenery.
American custom at Arbroath.
Wait your turn! Paul Crosby and Kevin Mahon busy behind the BBQ.
Wrapped up for the road.
Machines by the marina.
Bikes on Beacon Green.
Sharing the quayside.
Eyes to the skies.

 

