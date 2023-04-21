IN PICTURES: Bikers, boats and blue skies as Royal Marines riders roll into Arbroath

Hundreds of bikers headed to Arbroath for the sun-kissed return of an event set to raise thousands of pounds for charity again this year.

The Royal Marines Association Riders branch began the event in 2021 as motorcyclists took to the road after Covid.

Former Royal Marine Steve Millan and ex-Wren Fiona Laing were behind the idea.

Arbroath has a close connection to the Royal Marines as the home of 45 Commando.

And word of the monthly gathering soon spread with bikers coming from across Scotland and the north of England.

Veterans from every branch of the armed forces, as well as the wider motorcycling community now take part.

And it has grown to become a monthly magnet for locals and visitors.

Conditions were perfect for the first gathering of 2023 on Thursday night when an amazing 821 machines pulled pulled into the harbour area.

The event puts a spotlight on the work of RMA -The Royal Marines Charity, as well as other organisations like men’s mental health support group Andy’s Man Club.

And Arbroath’s all-weather lifeboat Inchcape is usually on display on the slipway at the RNLI station.

The lifesaving charity has received thousands of pounds from the success of the event.

Fiona said: “It’s turned out to be better than we ever hoped.

“It’s great to see so many bikers and visitors.

“All of the money raised goes to local good causes and it’s a boost for local businesses too.”

Photographer Kim Cessford captured the machines on show at Arbroath harbour.