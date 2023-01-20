VIDEO: Arbroath support for charity challenge takes Cold Dip Commando Tim’s breath away

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A former Royal Marines Commando took the plunge at Arbroath on the latest leg of a 31-day cold water challenge around the coast of Britain.

Tim Crossin served in Iraq and Afghanistan during his military career.

But the 59-year-old is facing his biggest battle after being diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time.

He’s tackling it head on to raise money for three charities through the Cold Dip Commando challenge.

Tim is visiting places from Land’s End to John O’Groats to enjoy a cold water swim.

Back to base

And on Friday he was blown away by support from his old stomping ground as fellow veterans and serving Royal Marines from Arbroath’s 45 Commando joined him for the latest dip in the town harbour.

He served with Commachio Company at the Angus base during his Royal Marines career.

Tim says the support of the service family has been overwhelming since his first dip in the sea at Poole on New Year’s Day.

Tim’s cancer story

He said: “I was first diagnosed with cancer in 2016 and spent two years of living with it, then got stage 4 high grade.

“I had chemo for that and then a year later got diagnosed again with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma the second time, got rid of that one and had a stem cell transplant after third cancer.”

But two weeks’ before Christmas came a devastating fourth diagnosis.

“It’s now in my spleen, my liver, and my oesophagus,” said Tim.

But he was determined not to let the shattering news get in the way of the Cold Dip Commando challenge.

“I already planned it as a bit of a restart with my life hoping that the cancer would all be gone.

“But it wasn’t to be, so I cracked on anyway.”

Overwhelming response nationwide

“I’m glad I did because the support has been fantastic,” Tim said.

“I didn’t expect to see a whole car park full of people but it’s fantastic.

“It was originally going to be a solo effort driving around the country to places that meant something to me and maybe hook up with a couple of old mates.

“At the same time if I could get a bit of money for charity it would be great.”

He’s raising vital funds for The Royal Marines Charity, Lymphoma Action and mental health organisation Rock 2 Recovery.

A fundraising page is sitting at nearly double its £10,000 target.

You can support Tim at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/colddipcommando

And he’s received generous support at every location he’s visited.

“I know Arbroath well – but I’ve never actually been in the sea here,” he said.

“I feel great to be honest, and I’m absolutely amazed at the turnout everywhere I’ve been.

Tim added: “It shows the bond of the military, and the Royal Marines in particular.

“And it isn’t about me, tomorrow isn’t a guarantee for anyone.

“I’m not the only one to get bad news and I’ve heard a lot of stories about what people have gone through all the way around this journey so far.

“The money is great and we need all we can get, but we can hopefully shine a light on the charities and get guys to come forward if they need help in their lives.”

Ex-WRENs Fiona Laing and Gill Millman joined the former and serving Royal Marines for the harbour dip.

Fiona helped organise Tim’s Angus stop and said it was great to see such a big local response.

RM Charity figure Paul’s praise for Tim

And Tim also met former 45 Cdo Royal Marine Paul ‘Baz’ Barrett.

Colour Sergeant and mountain leader Paul suffered appalling injuries after being blown up by a landmine in Afghanistan in 2008.

He is now The Royal Marines Charity’s transition support officer for much of the north of England and the whole of Scotland.

“We work with numerous charities and agencies to help vulnerable veterans with whatever help they need,” he said.

“Having been through it, I hope I can use my experiences to help others.

“It’s great to see Tim here and the support he is generating for the three causes, including The Royal Marines Charity, is fantastic.”

More pictures by photographer Mhairi Edwards of the Cold Dip Commando’s Arbroath visit.