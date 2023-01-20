VIDEO: Arbroath support for charity challenge takes Cold Dip Commando Tim’s breath away

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
VIDEO: Arbroath support for charity challenge takes Cold Dip Commando Tim’s breath away

By Graham Brown
January 20 2023, 5.30pm

A former Royal Marines Commando took the plunge at Arbroath on the latest leg of a 31-day cold water challenge around the coast of Britain.

Tim Crossin served in Iraq and Afghanistan during his military career.

But the 59-year-old is facing his biggest battle after being diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time.

He’s tackling it head on to raise money for three charities through the Cold Dip Commando challenge.

Tim is visiting places from Land’s End to John O’Groats to enjoy a cold water swim.

Cold Dip Commando challenge
Tim Crossin leads the way to the water. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Back to base

And on Friday he was blown away by support from his old stomping ground as fellow veterans and serving Royal Marines from Arbroath’s 45 Commando joined him for the latest dip in the town harbour.

He served with Commachio Company at the Angus base during his Royal Marines career.

Tim says the support of the service family has been overwhelming since his first dip in the sea at Poole on New Year’s Day.

Arbroath Cold Dip Commando
Ready to take the plunge. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Tim’s cancer story

He said: “I was first diagnosed with cancer in 2016 and spent two years of living with it, then got stage 4 high grade.

“I had chemo for that and then a year later got diagnosed again with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma the second time, got rid of that one and had a stem cell transplant after third cancer.”

But two weeks’ before Christmas came a devastating fourth diagnosis.

“It’s now in my spleen, my liver, and my oesophagus,” said Tim.

Cold Dip Commando Tim Crossin
A selfie in the sea. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT homson

But he was determined not to let the shattering news get in the way of the Cold Dip Commando challenge.

“I already planned it as a bit of a restart with my life hoping that the cancer would all be gone.

“But it wasn’t to be, so I cracked on anyway.”

Overwhelming response nationwide

“I’m glad I did because the support has been fantastic,” Tim said.

“I didn’t expect to see a whole car park full of people but it’s fantastic.

“It was originally going to be a solo effort driving around the country to places that meant something to me and maybe hook up with a couple of old mates.

“At the same time if I could get a bit of money for charity it would be great.”

There was plenty support for Tim on his visit. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

He’s raising vital funds for The Royal Marines Charity, Lymphoma Action and mental health organisation Rock 2 Recovery.

A fundraising page is sitting at nearly double its £10,000 target.

You can support Tim at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/colddipcommando

And he’s received generous support at every location he’s visited.

“I know Arbroath well – but I’ve never actually been in the sea here,” he said.

“I feel great to be honest, and I’m absolutely amazed at the turnout everywhere I’ve been.

Tim added: “It shows the bond of the military, and the Royal Marines in particular.

“And it isn’t about me, tomorrow isn’t a guarantee for anyone.

Cold Dip Commando Tim Crossin at Arbroath
A selfie before hitting the water. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I’m not the only one to get bad news and I’ve heard a lot of stories about what people have gone through all the way around this journey so far.

“The money is great and we need all we can get, but we can hopefully shine a light on the charities and get guys to come forward if they need help in their lives.”

Ex-WRENs Fiona Laing and Gill Millman joined the former and serving Royal Marines for the harbour dip.

Fiona helped organise Tim’s Angus stop and said it was great to see such a big local response.

RM Charity figure Paul’s praise for Tim

And Tim also met former 45 Cdo Royal Marine Paul ‘Baz’ Barrett.

Colour Sergeant and mountain leader Paul suffered appalling injuries after being blown up by a landmine in Afghanistan in 2008.

He is now The Royal Marines Charity’s transition support officer for much of the north of England and the whole of Scotland.

Tim Crossin and Paul Barrett
Paul ‘Baz’ Barrett and Tim Crossin share a laugh after the Arbroath dip. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“We work with numerous charities and agencies to help vulnerable veterans with whatever help they need,” he said.

“Having been through it, I hope I can use my experiences to help others.

“It’s great to see Tim here and the support he is generating for the three causes, including The Royal Marines Charity, is fantastic.”

More pictures by photographer Mhairi Edwards of the Cold Dip Commando’s Arbroath visit.

Arbroath harbour Cold Dip Commando
Not your usual Royal Marines uniform. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Cold Dip Commando challenge at Arbroath
Mission successfully completed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Veteran Roddy Campbell ready for action. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Arbroath Cold Dip Commando fundraising challenge
Harbour-bound. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Sharing a laugh before the serious business of dip in the harbour. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Arbroath Signal Tower
Sunshine, sea and the Signal Tower. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Cold Dip Commando Tim Crossin at Arbroath
The Cold Dip Commando chalks another dook off his list. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

 

 

