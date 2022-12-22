Angus Commando Bill returns to Falklands for emotional ceremony righting ‘historic wrong’ 40 years on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Angus Commando Bill returns to Falklands for emotional ceremony righting ‘historic wrong’ 40 years on

By Graham Brown
December 22 2022, 5.55am Updated: December 22 2022, 8.43am
Retired Angus Royal Marine Bill Muir (left) and Brian Summers of the Falkland Islands Defence Force at the Port Stanley ceremony. Image: Bill Muir
Retired Angus Royal Marine Bill Muir (left) and Brian Summers of the Falkland Islands Defence Force at the Port Stanley ceremony. Image: Bill Muir

Under azure South Atlantic skies, a cloud which has hung over the first defenders of the Falkland Islands has cleared in the final commemoration of the 1982 conflict.

And retired Angus Royal Marines Commando Bill Muir has spoken of the pride and emotion of his return to Port Stanley to be honoured with a key role in the poignant ceremony.

Bill was a 34-year-old Sergeant Major with Naval Party 8901 when he landed on the islands in April 1982.

Naval Party 8901 was the name given to the Royal Marines detachment that had been based there since 1966.

He had left Arbroath’s 45 Commando for a 12-month tour of duty on the islands.

Royal Marines Commando Bill Muir
Bill Muir was captured in the early stages of the Argentine invasion.

But the 79-strong detachment found themselves the territory’s first line of defence as Argentinian forces invaded.

Massively outnumbered, the reluctant decision was taken to lay down their arms and Bill became a prisoner of war.

Many considered it a capitulation.

But a memorial plinth outside Government House now recognises Naval Party 8901’s “courageous and gallant defence” in the face of overwhelming Argentinian opposition.

And the islands’ present governor said the ceremony helped “redress a historic wrong done to the people who were prepared to risk their lives for the defence of Stanley.”

Battle Day anniversary event

Bill, 74, was given the honour of unveiling the plaque on the annual Falklands Battle Day this month.

And he says it was a privilege to make the 8,000-mile return journey there.

In 1982, Bill was repatriated within days of the initial Naval Party 8901 firefight which marked the beginning of the war.

But he returned there after just a week back in Angus, re-joining the taskforce with 42 Commando.

And Bill was the serviceman who hoisted the island flag back above Government House following the Argentine surrender after two months and 12 days.

Angus Falklands veteran Bill Muir
Sergeant Major Bill Muir (centre) raised the Falkland Islands flag back on Government House at the end of the war. Image: Paul Reid.

Emotionally-charged commemoration

The son of an Angus glens shepherd, Bill admitted a tear rolled down his cheek under the cloudless Stanley sky as the memories of 40 years came flooding back.

“Many of us felt hurt in the way our efforts to protect the people of Stanley and Governor’s House were portrayed at the time,” said Bill.

“It was an honour to the blokes of 8901 to be invited back for the unveiling of the plaque which now recognises what we did.

“And for me to be asked to unveil it was a double honour.

“It was a very emotional occasion and there was a tear trickling down my face.”

Falkland Islands Naval Party 8901 commemoration event
The drum corps of the Royal Marines march through Stanley.

Bill, from Letham, added: “We received an unbelievable welcome from the people of the Falkland Islands.

“We were met by the commander of the British forces down there and welcomed into the homes of host families.

“The drums of the Royal Marines corps were there for the ceremony and it was a very special occasion.

“And the sun shone – it was a fantastic day.

“The comments of the Governor and others at the ceremony were wonderful.

Naval Party 8901 return to Falklands 40 years onj
The green berets of Naval Party 8901 parade to the plinth ceremony. Image: Bill Muir.

“I know the people of the Falklands continue to thank us.

“But after the war, it is us who really, really thank them.

“Forty years later the difference in the islands is unbelievable.

“Out of bad has come a lot of good.

“I am totally delighted I made the trip, and so proud that they were proud of us.”

Islanders’ praise

Falklands governor Alison Blake said it was fitting the Naval Party had finally received its first official recognition of their bravery in the last event of the 40th anniversary commemorations.

The memorial plinth recognises the courage of the men of 8901 despite being “outnumbered, outgunned and outmanoeuvred.”

Stanley’s councillor, MLA Leona Roberts – who experienced the war as a child – told the veterans it was hard for the islanders to express their gratitude for the men.

“You have a place in our hearts,” she said.

“And you have earned a place of special honour in the history of the Falklands.”

