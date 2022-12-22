Perth whisky auction firm hires 20 staff in record breaking year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perth-based Whisky Auctioneer is toasting more than £50 million sales on the platform.

Established in 2013, the website has become a global leader in the buying and selling of whisky and other spirits.

This year has seen the business increase its workforce by 21 staff to a total headcount of 74.

With its main office at Inveralmond Industrial Estate, Whisky Auctioneer also has an office in Germany and opened a London base this year.

Founder Iain McClune reflects on another successful year.

He said: “2022 was another year of progress at Whisky Auctioneer, with the opening of our London office, record-breaking results and the development of new and continued partnerships across the whisky industry.

“It is amazing to look back on everything we’ve achieved.

“2023 will be our 10th anniversary which we are excited to celebrate, and I can’t wait to see how the next decade unfolds.”

Record breaking results

This year new world records were set for distilleries across the industry such as Port Ellen, a legendary “lost” distillery on Islay.

A 12-year-old whisky bottled for the Queen’s visit in 1980 reached a record-breaking £100,000.

Meanwhile a 1974 vintage became the most expensive bottle of Ardbeg ever sold, attaining a hammer price of £35,000.

The bottles were won by bidders in Hong Kong and Switzerland respectively, highlighting the increasing interest across the globe for rare whiskies.

Whisky Auctioneer saw 10,500 new registered users this year. A total of 2.2 million bids across 115,000 lots which were shipped to buyers in 67 countries around the world.

In February 2021, the online auction house made history when a bottle of The Macallan 1926 Fine and Rare 60 Year Old sold for a hammer price of £1 million.

This was the first time a single bottle of whisky has sold at an online-only auction for seven figures.

The final sale of 2022 takes place today (December 22) with nearly 10,000 exceptional whiskies and spirits.

Highlights include a 63-year-old Ben Nevis distilled in 1926.

Whisky Auctioneer partnered with brands across the industry to deliver a number of charity initiatives in 2022, raising £200,000.