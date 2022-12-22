Fife Council grants payouts for only 3% of pothole claims but more action pledged on roads

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Unhappy drivers made 216 compensation claims to Fife Council last year after their cars were damaged by potholes.

Almost 70% of the claims between December 1 2021 and November 30 2022 were received during the winter months.

However, the council paid out in just seven of the cases – a success rate of only 3.2%.

Forty-eight of the claims are still being assessed.

The new figures were revealed just five months after the AA branded Fife the pothole capital of Scotland.

The motoring organisation found there were 57,051 pothole reports in the region in three years, despite a £10 million investment in roads in 2021.

It also discovered Fife is one of the hardest parts of the UK to claim compensation.

Labour councillor Altany Craik said the council was working as hard as it could to fix thousands of potholes.

But the finance, economy and strategic planning spokesman acknowledged there was still much work to do.

Fife Council spent £10m on fixing potholes

Mr Craik said extra money was put in to fix Fife’s roads to help the region recover from the Covid pandemic.

It followed thousands of complaints and a petition demanding urgent action.

The councillor said: “The roads aren’t as good as we would like them to be. We know that.

“Everybody driving on them knows that.

“We have 2,500 kilometres of road in Fife so it’s a lot to cover.”

Mr Craik said the entire £10m had already been spent.

“We had a lot to catch up on after lockdown,” he said.

“We’ve spent it all and the roads are getting a bit better in some areas.

“We’re still working on it and trying to improve.”

The Glenrothes councillor said any compensation claim following damage caused by a new pothole that had not been reported to the council was unlikely to be successful.

But he added: “If it’s a known one that we’ve not fixed within the statutory timescale then it’s likely we’re liable.”

‘This is something that needs addressed’

Kirkcaldy SNP councillor Nicola Patrick said the people of Fife deserved better.

“Many of my constituents have voiced concerns about the state of Fife’s roads and the damage this can cause to vehicles,” she said.

“This is a Fife-wide issue and not isolated to my ward alone.

“I am aware Fife Council staff have been working flat out to fix these issues but further action needs to be taken.”

Ms Patrick raised the Fife Council pothole claims issue at a recent full council meeting.

“I hoped it would put more focus on how important this is,” she said.

“This is something that needs addressed and it needs done quickly.”