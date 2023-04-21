Callum Hendry: Steven MacLean brought out the best in me and he can do the same for this St Johnstone team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Callum Hendry: Steven MacLean brought out the best in me and he can do the same for this St Johnstone team

Last season's Premiership survival hero believes this season's interim manager can spark Saints back to life.

By Eric Nicolson
Steven MacLean and Callum Hendry. Images: SNS.
Steven MacLean helped bring out the spectacular best in Callum Hendry last season.

And the St Johnstone survival hero believes his attacking mentor can do the same for the current Perth team.

Salford City star, Hendry, has given Saints’ new interim boss credit for the role he played in his nine-goal golden spell of form after being recalled from a loan at Kilmarnock.

The stand-out moment was a last minute left-foot volley winner to beat Motherwell, when MacLean was taking the team in Callum Davidson’s Covid-related absence.

“Macca always filled me with confidence before I went out on to the pitch,” Hendry told Courier Sport. “And he did before Motherwell.

“He was amazing that day.

“For the match to end how it did was incredible.

“He definitely loosened me up that afternoon.

“He played my position his whole life and had a bloody good career doing it. He could put himself in my shoes. He always knew the right thing to say.

“He helped me that day and every day.”

Hendry has a lot to thank Davidson for as well and the 25-year-old was sad there had to be a parting of the ways last weekend.

“I watch as many Saints games as I can when I’m not playing and I speak to Gordy (Liam Gordon) all the time,” he said.

“Results obviously haven’t been going the way we’d hoped.

“But I was gutted when the news came out on Sunday.

“I just wish it had worked out better in the end – for Callum and everyone else.

“I always want the best for the club. Everyone knows my feelings for St Johnstone and that’s why I’m so invested in seeing them turn this around.”

Hendry added: “I texted Callum to wish him and his family well and then I texted Macca to say ‘good luck, pal’.

“I love the guy.

“In my first season at St Johnstone he was still leading the line.

“He’s a club legend.

“I remember his hat-trick at Motherwell in his last game. He writes his own headlines – I think that’s who I’ve got it from!

“Hopefully he can work some of that magic again.”

Top coach

Hendry certainly doesn’t subscribe to the theory that Saints’ recent lack of goals is a black mark on MacLean’s coaching CV.

“It’s not as simple as that,” he pointed out.

“You could have the best coaches in the world but at the end of the day there’s only so much responsibility staff can take in football.

“You can have an opinion on tactics, set-up and team selection but when it comes to scoring goals it’s harder.

“At the time I left the club to go on loan I couldn’t hit the back of the net.

“That wasn’t Macca’s fault. It wasn’t my fault. That’s how football is.

“Sometimes, as a striker, it just isn’t happening for you.

“A few months later I’ve come back and everything I was hitting was going in.

“Something will change, something will click and someone will hit a run of form. I’m sure of it.

“It’s tough to put a finger on it.

“But I’ve seen a lot of coaches and Macca is a very good one.

“He doesn’t over complicate it for strikers. When you go and do extra sessions with him he just wants you to get the feeling of hitting the back of the net.

“Repetition is everything.

“He’ll make sure you do your running for the team as well. It’s not just about scoring.”

