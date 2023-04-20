Callum Davidson: St Johnstone ‘unity’ will see Perth club stay in the Premiership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Callum Davidson: St Johnstone ‘unity’ will see Perth club stay in the Premiership

The former Saints boss has spoken for the first time since losing his job at McDiarmid Park.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.

Callum Davidson believes St Johnstone “unity” will see the Perth club secure their Premiership status for another year.

The former Saints boss, who lost his job at the weekend following a defeat at Livingston, has spoken for the first time since his McDiarmid Park departure.

Davidson backed Steven MacLean to make his mark as his interim successor and thanked owner and chairman, Geoff and Steve Brown, for their support in his 14 years involved with the club as player, coach and manager.

“I would like to thank Steve Brown and the St Johnstone board for giving me the opportunity to become the manager in 2020,” he said on the Saints’ website.

“I was proud and honoured.

“In my three seasons in charge we achieved many positive things and created wonderful, lasting memories for the football club and our supporters.

Saints won the double in 2021. Image: SNS.

“I was assisted by a fantastic backroom staff in Steven, Alex, Alex, Melanie, John, Paul and, latterly, Liam and Elliot. They are all talented, loyal and dedicated.

“The players were also superb.

“The squad in 2020-21 enjoyed many highs and then last season the squad went through tough times but they showed great character, spirit and resilience to preserve their SPFL Premiership status.

“We rebuilt the squad in the summer and I believe they will make sure they finish high enough up the league to remain in the top flight.”

‘Incredible backing’

On supporting Saints from a distance, Davidson said: “I wish Steven and the staff well in the final few games of the season.

“Steven has the ability to be a successful manager if he chooses to go down that route in the future.

“Also, a huge thanks to the St Johnstone supporters.

“They gave me incredible backing in my three years as manager. I’ll always remember that and be grateful for it.

“For any football club, there is always a better chance of success when there is unity.

“When everyone sticks together, positive things can be achieved and with the full backing of the St Johnstone support, Steven and the players can finish the season well.

“I also wish the Brown family well for whatever the future holds for them.

“Geoff and Steve have given everything to Saints for over 35 years and deserve enormous credit for the sustained stability and success they’ve achieved.

“Finally, reflecting on my 14 years with St Johnstone, I am very proud to have been a part of what has been a very successful time in the history of this wonderful club.

“Thank you for the memories!”

