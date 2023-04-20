Dick Campbell hopes to repay Arbroath fans’ loyalty with gift of Championship survival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dick Campbell hopes to repay Arbroath fans’ loyalty with gift of Championship survival

Arbroath will confirm a fifth successive season in the Championship if they beat Cove Rangers on Saturday.

By Ewan Smith
Dick Campbell made inspired substitutions at the break Image: SNS

Dick Campbell hopes to repay Arbroath fans for their loyalty by rewarding them with the gift of Championship survival.

Arbroath will clinch a fifth successive season in the Championship if they beat bottom side Cove Rangers at Gayfield on Saturday.

The Angus side are expecting another big crowd with their average attendances now close to being the fourth-highest in the league at 2,100.

And Campbell believes their unwavering backing of the fans has been pivotal to his side’s turnaround in fortunes.

Campbell has also praised the board for their financial backing by allowing him to replace eight players in January.

Joao Balde is one of eight January recruits at Arbroath. Image: SNS

Lichties have lost just three of 14 games since 2023 and are four points clear of second-bottom Hamilton.

“The biggest gift we can give our fans this season is survival,” added Campbell, who is currently the longest-serving manager in Scottish football.

“No part-time club has ever stayed for four consecutive years in this league and now we are going for five.

“It’s not over the line yet. We still have work to do and Cove will come to Gayfield fighting for their lives.

“But the fact that we have an opportunity to secure our place in the league is fantastic.

“I cannot stress enough how important the loyalty and backing from the fans and our board has been this season.

Dick Campbell says Arbroath away support only bettered by Dundee

Dick Campbell says Arbroath fans have backed their club in huge numbers on the road. Image: David Young / Shutterstock

“At times this year, it would have been easy for our fans to turn on me or the team. They’ve never done that.

“They’ve continued to pack into home games and to travel in big numbers. Only Dundee have had a bigger away support at most games than us.

“The board have also backed me to the hilt.

“They backed us in the summer and, as soon as we realised it wasn’t working, they backed us against in January.

“The fans have done their job. The board have done theirs. Let’s see if we can now complete it by getting over the line to stay in this league.”

