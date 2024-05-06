Callum Smith eyes possibility of 3rd showdown with St Johnstone brother Connor as Raith Rovers prepare for play-offs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Callum Smith eyes possibility of 3rd showdown with St Johnstone brother Connor as Raith Rovers prepare for play-offs

The siblings have faced each other in the play-offs in the last two seasons.

Callum Smith of Raith Rovers and brother Connor of St Johnstone.
Raith Rovers' Callum Smith and brother Connor Smith of St Johnstone could meet in the Premiership play-off final. Images: SNS.
By Iain Collin

If Raith Rovers can reach the Premiership via the play-offs it will be a dream come true for Callum Smith – and possibly a nightmare for brother Connor.

The siblings have already discussed the possibility they could be on opposite sides of the end-of-season shoot-out for a remarkable third year in a row.

Should Raith see off the winners of the quarter-final between Airdrie and Partick Thistle, they will face either St Johnstone or Ross County in the final.

Saints, where Connor moved in January from Hearts, currently look the more likely as they sit in the dreaded second-bottom spot following the weekend’s results.

Raith Rovers striker Callum Smith raises both arms in the air in celebration.
Callum Smith netted his first goals for five months in Raith Rovers’ 5-0 win over Arbroath. Image: SNS.

In each of the last two years, the Smith brothers have faced each other with promotion and relegation on the line.

In 2022, Connor came out on top as Queen’s Park defeated Callum’s Airdrie to clinch a place in the Championship.

Twelve months later, Callum gained revenge as Airdrie defeated Hamilton Accies to win promotion to the second-tier.

This time it could be Premiership football up for grabs – IF it ends up being Raith Rovers and St Johnstone in the play-off final.

“Me and him had a wee chat about that the other week,” said Callum of the prospect of playing against each other again.

Smith: ‘I don’t really want it’

“Obviously, it’s looking like it’s going to be between them [St Johnstone] and Ross County to finish second bottom in the Premier.

“It’s tight down that end.

“If we do end up playing each other, it will be the third year in a row in the play-offs.

“And hopefully it will be third time lucky for me.

“For him, I’d rather it was Ross County in that position, because I don’t really want it to be me and him in the final again.

Connor Smith in action for St Johnstone.
Connor Smith made his tenth appearance for St Johnstone in the 1-0 defeat to Aberdeenl. Image: SNS

“That would mean it’s one up and one down, which we don’t want.

“But it’s on to the play-offs now and we’ll see what happens.”

Smith will move forward with confidence after grabbing a first-half double – and a late assist – in Friday’s 5-0 thrashing of Arbroath.

It was the 24-year-old’s first goals in five months and a well-timed boost for both him and the team following the disappointment in their title race with Dundee United.

“We thought it was important to get a win on Friday night, first and foremost,” he added. “And to put on a performance as well.

Important

“We thought that was important going into the play-offs.

“Especially for me, for my confidence as well, it was good to get a couple of goals. That was important going into the big games in the play-offs.

“As a team as well, getting goals was the main aim and we managed to do that.”

Smith might have had more. He had a couple of opportunities for his hat-trick and saw Lewis Vaughan twice scored from the penalty spot when he might have handed his team-mate the chance for a rare treble.

“He’s the penalty taker, so I’m not going to try to take the ball off him,” said Smith. “That’s not me. He’s the penalty taker and he’ll take the penalties.

Raith Rovers striker Callum Smith looks focused as he embarks on a run.
Callum Smith had no complaints over Lewis Vaughan taking Raith Rovers’ penalties against Arbroath. Image: SNS.

“For the first one, I never did anything because it was still that stage in the game (2-0). There were no questions asked.

“For the second one, I had a wee look and he wasn’t letting go of that ball!

“I would be the same if I was the penalty taker; I’d be taking every single penalty.

“Fair play to him, I’m not the type of guy who’s going to make a big deal about it.

“Personally, I’ll take two goals and an assist. Getting the goals was the most important, but to get an assist is always nice.”

