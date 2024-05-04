Craig Levein: St Johnstone can complete Premiership survival hat-trick in ‘3 winnable games’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Levein: St Johnstone can complete Premiership survival hat-trick in ‘3 winnable games’

The Perth side lost 1-0 to Aberdeen and are now two points behind Ross County.

By Eric Nicolson
Craig Levein is staying positive.
Craig Levein is staying positive. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone have “three winnable games” ahead of them, according to manager Craig Levein.

And the Perth boss believes his players can put the disappointment of losing their opening two post-split matches behind them and complete a Premiership survival hat-trick.

A “soft” second half penalty, put away by Bojan Miovski, gave Aberdeen victory.

However, Levein has sent out a dressing room message not to dwell on the Pittodrie frustration, and to keep the faith that Saints can get out of the play-off position Ross County’s win against Hibs has put them into.

“It’s soft,” he said, reflecting on Nicky Devlin being awarded a 69th minute penalty after Connor Smith and Andy Considine challenged him as he drove into the Saints box.

Referee Chris Graham wasn't interested in the Perth protests after the penalty was awarded.
Referee Chris Graham wasn’t interested in the Perth protests after the penalty was awarded. Image: SNS.

“I’ve watched it back and Connor does have his hand on the player.

“Nicky, I think, has used that to go into Andy and the referee has given the penalty – simple as that.

“That was the thing that split the teams and that’s a hell of a frustrating.

“Listen, if it was our team in the box and that happened, I’d be asking for a penalty or hoping for a penalty.

“I said to the players that if you are where we are in the league and fighting for survival, these things can go against you.

“It’s how you respond that is most important. I consider we’ve played the best two teams in the bottom six.

“The next three games, if we win all three we will be fine.”

Livi up next

Livingston were officially relegated following their loss at Motherwell.

David Martindale’s side are Saints’ next opponents.

“We have a decent record against Ross County and Livingston,” said Levein. “We’ve drawn all three against Motherwell.

“I didn’t raise my voice in the dressing room because the lads were gutted not to get anything from the game.

“We have to roll our sleeves up, have another good week’s training and see if we can put on a decent performance.

The St Johnstone players react to a Benji Kimpioka shot cleared off the line.
The St Johnstone players react to a Benji Kimpioka shot cleared off the line. Image: Shutterstock.

“I feel the players’ frustration. They didn’t do an awful lot wrong.

“The important thing is to keep trusting and believing in each other.

“You need grit, determination, trust in each other and you need confidence – which is the thing that we can get back by winning one game.

“That’s all it takes.

“And we are going into a period where we have three winnable games.”

Conversation