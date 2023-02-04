Arbroath make ‘powerful and rapid’ Nigerian striker Paul Komolafe their 8th signing of 2023

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath have made their eighth signing of 2023 with the capture of ‘powerful and rapid’ Nigerian striker Paul Komolafe.

Komolafe, 22, has had spells in Austria and Uzbekistan since leaving Nigerian Premier League side Nassarawa United in 2020.

The 6ft 1 star netted five goals in 22 games for Uzbekistan Superliga side Qizilqum last season.

Komolafe had options to stay in Uzbekistan after helping Qizilqum to fifth place.

But Lagos-born star was keen to move to the UK after the Uzebkistan Superliga season ended in December.

And he has become signing number eight at Gayfield since January.

“It’s a great feeling to be here,” Komolafe told Arbroath FC TV.

“The club has great people and a real personality. It’s not been an easy journey to get here but I’m glad I’ve signed.

“I’m a very quick player – fast, aggressive and strong. With these kind of qualities, I feel I can add something to the team.”

Komolafe was identified by Arbroath head of recruitment Barry Sellars and the club’s management team at the turn of last year.

But they finally got the green light to sign him earlier this week.

He could make his Arbroath bow against Raith Rovers this afternoon, alongside fellow debutant Lewis Banks.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell is delighted with his latest capture.

“Paul is someone we’ve had our eye on for a few months now,” he told Courier Sport.

“Barry Sellars and Pink (Ian Campbell) have been working on it and we like what we see.

“He’s tall, powerful and rapid. When we got the green light to sign him I wanted it done.

“It’s not the easiest deal to do because his last club was in Uzbekistan.

“There’s a five hour time difference and we had to wait on paperwork at their end.

“We’ve now added three to our frontline since January. Sean Adarkwa and Toyosi Olasanya have come in.

“There’s also attacking threat in other areas.

“I’m delighted with the business we’ve done this year and we still have space for one more loan player, if required.”