Arbroath new boy Lewis Banks reveals Harry Souttar good luck messages as duo make deadline day moves

By Ewan Smith
February 2 2023, 6.55pm
Lewis Banks is friends with Harry Souttar. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media / Shutterstock
Lewis Banks is friends with Harry Souttar. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media / Shutterstock

Lewis Banks made a deadline day move to Arbroath as Leicester unveiled their new £15 million signing Harry Souttar.

The duo grew up together at Stoke City and have remained in close contact over the last few years.

Ex-Dundee United ace and Brechin City season ticket holder Souttar is an Australia World Cup star.

And right wing-back Banks, 25, made an impact in the Europa Conference League with Irish side Sligo Rovers before his move to Lichties earlier this week.

But while Souttar is set to star on the English Premier League stage, he’s still making time to give Banks advice on his new life in Angus.

Lewis Banks starred alongside Australian World Cup star Harry Souttar. Image: PA.

“I was at Stoke when Harry first joined the club,” said Banks, who spent the best part of a decade at The Potters.

“I got to know him well and he’s a good friend. Look at him now, he’s an English Premier League player.

“Everyone saw how well he did at the World Cup and I was delighted when he got his move to Leicester.

“I messaged him to wish him well and he got straight back to me about Arbroath.

“He said: ‘Good luck and if you need any recommendations then give me a call.’

“He grew up just up the road and will give me a shout if he’s back up in Scotland.

“I also trained with Charlie Adam at Stoke and he only had good things to say about Arbroath. I’ve been told it’s a fantastic club.”

Lewis Banks has European pedigree

Banks is hoping to use his European pedigree to good effect at Arbroath.

He played both legs of Sligo’s 3-0 aggregate win over Motherwell earlier this season.

Lewis Banks celebrates Sligo’s win over Motherwell. Image: SNS

And he has six other appearances in Europe and over 100 domestically from his time in Ireland.

A former Sligo Player of the Year, he comes with an impressive CV.

“Playing in Europe was an unbelievable experience,” added Banks.

“Flying around and playing football, you can’t beat it.

“It was extra special because we had a bit of a run last year and beat Bala Town and Motherwell.

“That Motherwell tie was amazing and playing in big games like that drives you on.

“Hopefully I can add a bit of my experience to Arbroath. I always give 100 per cent, I’m tenacious and don’t mind a tackle.

“One of the first things the gaffer said to me when I joined was about how close Arbroath came to promotion last year.

“It hasn’t been as good this year but clearly the potential is there.

“Having 1500 season ticket holders is massive.

“I also know they work hard to engage with the community. What a difference it makes to see youngsters in Arbroath strips instead of Scottish or English Premier League ones.

“I hope I can help us survive and bring success here.”

