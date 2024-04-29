Raith Rovers must find happy medium in play-off promotion push after 3 consecutive clean sheets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers must find happy medium in play-off promotion push after 3 consecutive clean sheets

The Stark's Park side have conceded - but also scored - fewer goals in recent weeks.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Roddy Scott / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Raith Rovers clocked up an 11th clean sheet of the season in Saturday’s goalless draw with Morton.

It was their third in a row as they see out the Championship campaign and prepare for the play-offs.

But, at the same time, the Stark’s Park outfit appear to have lost some of their scoring touch in attack.

Courier Sport has taken a look at the facts and figures behind the recent sequence of shut-outs.

Raith Rovers defender Liam Dick and Morton's Jai Quitongo both have their eyes on the ball above their heads.
Liam Dick (left) has featured in ten of Raith Rovers’ 11 clean sheets this season. Image: Roddy Scott / SNS Group.

With Dundee United officially crowned champions on Friday night, and with second place already sewn up, Raith had little tangible to play for against Morton the following day.

But the stalemate at Cappielow at least proves they are determined to battle right to the end of the regular season against Arbroath on Friday.

The defensive record marks a shift in approach that dates back to February.

Since their 0-0 draw at home to Morton two months ago, the Stark’s Park outfit have registered seven clean sheets in 11 games.

In the previous 24 Championship matches, they had managed just four.

Solid foundation

Raith needed a change of tack as they sought answers to a run of five straight defeats early in 2024.

The solution they have found is a more solid foundation.

It was not enough to maintain their challenge to United at the top of the table.

But the hope is it can still be the bedrock of a promotion push via the play-offs.

“Defensively, we were really, really good,” said manager Ian Murray of Saturday’s draw with Morton. “It’s fantastic to get another clean sheet for the defence, and also for Kevin [Dabrowski, the goalkeeper].

Raith Rovers defender Euan Murray jumps off the ground to head towards goal against Morton.
Defensive stalwart Euan Murray gets a header on target for Raith Rovers against Morton. Image: Roddy Scott / SNS Group.

“That’s three in a row and going into these play-off games that’s really important.

“I’m really, really happy with the solid back-line, more than anything at the moment.

“Play-off games are tight, play-off games are very, very difficult. But the Partick, Inverness and Morton games have set us up nicely going into those.”

The test for Raith, however, will be to see if they can find a happy balance.

In the clean sheets in the last three games, they have managed just one goal – in the 1-0 victory over Inverness Caley Thistle.

Goals-per-game ratio

In fact, in their last 11 games, they have scored only nine times – exactly the same number they have conceded.

That contrasts with their previous 24 outings, in which they netted 44 goals, and let in 33.

The Kirkcaldy men have gone from a goals-per-game ratio of 1.8 for and and 1.4 against to 0.82, both for and against.

There is now work to be done to match the defensive resolve with the early-season flair in attack.

“We know we have players with the ability to score goals, we know we have players with good movement,” Murray added to Raith TV.

“That’ll come, we’ll work on that now. That’ll be our main focus going into the Arbroath game.”

