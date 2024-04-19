Inverness 0-1 Raith Rovers: Stark’s Park men make Dundee United wait for Championship title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness 0-1 Raith Rovers: Stark’s Park men make Dundee United wait for Championship title

Win moves Ian Murray's side to within three points of the Tangerines.

By Iain Collin
Lewis Vaughan celebrates scoring for Raith Rovers as his team-mates surround him.
Lewis Vaughan celebrates scoring for Raith Rovers. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers ensured Dundee United were forced to put their champagne back on ice and wait for the title after hanging on for a hard-fought win in the Highlands.

Lewis Vaughan struck in the 49th minute for his 16th goal of the season to earn the Stark’s Park side victory.

Inverness struck the woodwork four times and seriously threatened a comeback with a strong late push.

But Kirkcaldy men stood firm to move to within three points of United at the top of the Championship table

It puts some pressure on the Tangerines for their home clash with Ayr United on Saturday afternoon and keeps momentum going for Raith.

But the Terrors still know that, with then just two games remaining, a win will see them effectively crowned champions thanks to their vastly superior goal difference.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray and technical director John Potter before the match.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray (left) and technical director John Potter before the match. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Selection surprise

There was a surprise in the visitors’ line-up as Dylan Corr was called in for just his third league appearance of the season.

The former Celtic youngster, who is out of contract in the summer, has previously been overlooked in favour of moving skipper Scott Brown back into the centre of the defence.

Raith Rovers defender Liam Dick is sent sprawling by Inverness defender Cammy Kerr.
Raith Rovers defender Liam Dick is sent sprawling by Inverness defender Cammy Kerr. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

But, with Keith Watson dropping down to the bench after the goalless draw against Partick Thistle last weekend, the 19-year-old made his seventh start of the campaign.

Corr was one of three changes to Ian Murray’s line-up as Zak Rudden made way and Kyle Turner missed out through injury.

In came Lewis Vaughan, for a first start in four games, and Jack Hamilton to join Corr in getting the nod.

Frenetic start

Both defences had to deal with a whirlwind opening in the Inverness sunshine.

Raith kicked off but the home side forced a corner after just 25 seconds.

Inside two minutes, a mis-kick inside his own box from Callum Smith allowed Billy Mckay a sight at goal but his shot was held by Kevin Dabrowski.

Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown shepherds James Carragher near the touchline.
Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown shepherds James Carragher near the touchline. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Moments later, Lewis Vaughan’s goal-bound effort was blocked inside the six-yard box before hopeful appeals for a penalty as he took a tumble.

As play raged from end to end, Mckay whistled a drive close enough to Dabrowski’s right-hand upright that it had the keeper diving full length.

Dabrowski saves the day

Things settled as Rovers dominated the ball for a period but, again, Caley Thistle looked threatening when they attacked.

Dabrowski pulled off a fantastic save to his left from Cameron Harper’s curling free-kick in the 14th minute to spark some frantic activity around the Raith goal.

From the corner, Hamilton blocked on the goal-line from Alex Samuel, scorer of an incredible hat-trick in the last meeting of the sides in January.

Raith Rovers goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski flails after sticking out his leg to deny Inverness wing-back Cameron Harper.
Kevin Dabrowski (right) pulls off a wonderful first-half save for Raith Rovers. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Euan Murray dropped a header onto the roof of the net from a Rovers corner, but Dabrowski then somehow kept the scoreline blank.

First, Harper’s shot cannoned back off the bar and the wing-back looked certain to score from the rebound.

But Dabrowski flung out his leg to produce a miraculous stop.

Raith struggles

Scott Brown did manage a shot on target for Raith.

But Vaughan and Sam Stanton, named in the Championship team of the year earlier in the day, were both wayward and wild with efforts from long range.

Stanton was more composed with a headed chance six minutes from the break but James Carragher was there to knock clear in front of goal.

The interval prompted two changes for Rovers and a switch in formation.

Scott Brown, booked in first-half injury-time, made way for Shaun Byrne and right-back James Brown was replaced by Dylan Easton as the visitors switch to a three-man defence.

Rovers breakthrough

Easton made an immediate impact with some direct running as the Stark’s Park outfit went on the attack.

And they got the breakthrough they craved three minutes into the second-half.

Inverness cleared their lines but Callum Smith’s lofted return was nodded on by Murray and the alert Vaughan ran on to flick beyond the exposed Mark Ridgers.

Lewis Vaughan celebrates his opening goal for Raith Rovers.
Lewis Vaughan celebrates his opening goal for Raith Rovers. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

All of sudden, Raith looked more confident and there was definitely more energy about their play.

But they had the upright to thank for staying in front as Samuel again caused problems, only to see his drilled effort crash back off Dabrowski’s left-hand post.

Inverness riposte

Zak Rudden was introduced for the injured Hamilton in the 56th minute and was not far away with a half-volley six minutes later.

The on-loan Dundee marksman was then appealing for a penalty but as play was waved on Stanton tested Ridgers.

There was a bigger challenge for Dabrowski at the other end as he superbly denied Samuel with a strong left hand.

And from the resultant corner Danny Devine and Carragher both hit the bar with headers as the Raith goal led a charmed life.

In injury-time, Dabrowski got his fingertips to another Samuel effort before home keeper Mark Ridgers came up ineffectively for the corner as Rovers clung on.

Star Man: Lewis Vaughan

The striker has been rested in recent weeks but his clinical finish proved the difference on the night.

Player Ratings

Raith Rovers (4-1-3-2): Dabrowski 6; J Brown 6 (Easton 46 6), Corr 6, Murray 6, Dick 6; S Brown 6 (Byrne 46 6); Mullin 6, Stanton 7 (McGill 87 3), Smith 6; Vaughan 7 (Matthews 78 3), Hamilton 5 (Rudden 55 4). Subs not used: McNeil, Watson, Connolly. Booked: S Brown, Dabrowski.

Referee: Euan Anderson.

Attendance: 2,385.

