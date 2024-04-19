Jim Goodwin hails ‘exceptional’ backing as Dundee United boss gives positive injury update on defender

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin hails ‘exceptional’ backing as Dundee United boss gives positive injury update on defender

Kevin Holt's injury isn't as bad as first feared.

By Craig Cairns
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin praised the backing from fans. Images: SNS.
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin praised the backing from fans. Images: SNS.

The backing of the Dundee United support is one thing that has never been in doubt this season.

Their form may have wobbled earlier in the year but they kept their composure and returned to the early season form that will see them end the season with a handsome points total and goal difference.

Throughout it all, the Dundee United fans are been there to see it.

From the opening-day sellout at Arbroath to being drenched in an open-air end at Cappilow after an arduous journey for a televised Friday night fixture.

The Dundee United fans have travelled in their numbers this season. Image: SNS.

After more than 10,000 turned out for the recent win over Raith Rovers, a crowd of 11,000-plus is expected on Saturday with the prospect of effectively – due to that goal difference – sealing the league title if they can overcome Ayr United.

Jim Goodwin: We are hoping for a similar atmosphere

“The atmosphere for the last game against Raith was brilliant, the turnout was exceptional from the punters,” said Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin.

“We’re hoping for a similar type of atmosphere on Saturday.

“The fans have been brilliant all season, they’ve travelled in great numbers on the road.

“We’ve had a very steady support here at home, averaging around 7,000/7,5000. Now, with what’s on the line, there are a few more coming along which is great.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin is preparing his side to face Ayr United. Image: Pete Summers/Shutterstock.

“It shows you the size of the club, the support that is there.

“And if we put a team on the park that makes it entertaining for them and makes the team competitive, then the supporters will come out and follow us.”

There are no fresh injury concerns. Declan Gallagher could feature at some point versus Ayr and Alex Greive is progressing well.

There was positive news regarding Kevin Holt who appeared to suffer a season-ending knee injury but could yet feature before the season is out.

Holt injury ‘not as bad as feared’

“Kevin Holt is making really good progress as well,” added Goodwin.

“We weren’t sure if we would see Kev before the end of the season, but he maybe has a chance, not this weekend but the next couple, to be part of the squad.

“He’s done a lot of straight-line stuff, he hasn’t joined back in with the squad or anything like that. He hasn’t been twisting and turning.

“But the initial thoughts after the injury were that it was going to be quite a lengthy lay-off. It’s not as bad as we first feared.

Kevin Holt in action for Dundee United at Tannadice
Kevin Holt could make a return for Dundee United this season. Image: SNS

“Everybody is good. We’re getting towards the weekend, we’re on a good run of form, everybody wants to play.

Declan Gallagher has trained well this week. We’re confident that if he comes through Friday morning’s session, he’ll be a part of the squad.

“It’s been a long physical campaign and everyone is carrying niggles and knocks. Playing through injury is normal at this time of the season.”

More from Dundee United

Louis Moult celebrates his 17th goal of the season.
Dundee United dominate as PFA Scotland Championship team of the year is revealed
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin (left) and Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty have both achieved their season's goal.
JIM SPENCE: Can United emulate Dundee and build a strong Premiership squad from a…
Dundee United will hope for a bumper following this Saturday
When can Dundee United win Championship? Permutations as Tangerines near title triumph
Former Dundee United player Billy McKinlay reacts angrily to something said by a Bayer Leverkusen coach
Watch as former Dundee United hero Billy McKinlay sees red in West Ham Europa…
Dundee United's Louis Moult, left, and Tony Watt at Arbroath
Dundee United 'lucky to have' Louis Moult and Tony Watt
Dundee Uunited manager Jim Goodwin speaks to the BBC.
Dundee United potential Championship trophy presentation set for BBC TV coverage
Twa Teams, One Street logo
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dundee United on the brink while Dundee dream…
A packed Eddie Thompson Stand earlier this season
Dundee United set for biggest Tannadice home crowd of season as Arabs hope for…
Dundee United trio Sam McClelland, left, Declan Gallagher, centre, and Ross Graham
Jim Goodwin makes selection vow as Declan Gallagher nears Dundee United return
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin.
Dundee United ready to 'push the button' as Jim Goodwin prepares for Premiership recruitment…
3

Conversation