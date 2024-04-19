Jim Goodwin hails ‘exceptional’ backing as Dundee United boss gives positive injury update on defender

The backing of the Dundee United support is one thing that has never been in doubt this season.

Their form may have wobbled earlier in the year but they kept their composure and returned to the early season form that will see them end the season with a handsome points total and goal difference.

Throughout it all, the Dundee United fans are been there to see it.

From the opening-day sellout at Arbroath to being drenched in an open-air end at Cappilow after an arduous journey for a televised Friday night fixture.

After more than 10,000 turned out for the recent win over Raith Rovers, a crowd of 11,000-plus is expected on Saturday with the prospect of effectively – due to that goal difference – sealing the league title if they can overcome Ayr United.

Jim Goodwin: We are hoping for a similar atmosphere

“The atmosphere for the last game against Raith was brilliant, the turnout was exceptional from the punters,” said Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin.

“We’re hoping for a similar type of atmosphere on Saturday.

“The fans have been brilliant all season, they’ve travelled in great numbers on the road.

“We’ve had a very steady support here at home, averaging around 7,000/7,5000. Now, with what’s on the line, there are a few more coming along which is great.

“It shows you the size of the club, the support that is there.

“And if we put a team on the park that makes it entertaining for them and makes the team competitive, then the supporters will come out and follow us.”

There are no fresh injury concerns. Declan Gallagher could feature at some point versus Ayr and Alex Greive is progressing well.

There was positive news regarding Kevin Holt who appeared to suffer a season-ending knee injury but could yet feature before the season is out.

Holt injury ‘not as bad as feared’

“Kevin Holt is making really good progress as well,” added Goodwin.

“We weren’t sure if we would see Kev before the end of the season, but he maybe has a chance, not this weekend but the next couple, to be part of the squad.

“He’s done a lot of straight-line stuff, he hasn’t joined back in with the squad or anything like that. He hasn’t been twisting and turning.

“But the initial thoughts after the injury were that it was going to be quite a lengthy lay-off. It’s not as bad as we first feared.

“Everybody is good. We’re getting towards the weekend, we’re on a good run of form, everybody wants to play.

“Declan Gallagher has trained well this week. We’re confident that if he comes through Friday morning’s session, he’ll be a part of the squad.

“It’s been a long physical campaign and everyone is carrying niggles and knocks. Playing through injury is normal at this time of the season.”