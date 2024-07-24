Ross Docherty injury return timeline as Dundee United await specialist decision on Ryan Strain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Ross Docherty injury return timeline as Dundee United await specialist decision on Ryan Strain

Strain could yet require surgery, but there was better news on Ross Docherty.

By Alan Temple
Ross Docherty led the team out for their first pre-season friendly against Brechin City
Docherty led the team out for their first pre-season friendly against Brechin City. Image: SNS

Ross Docherty could be in contention for a place in the squad for Dundee United’s Premiership opener against Dundee.

Tannadice boss Jim Goodwin is hopeful that the Tangerines’ club captain will return to training at the start of next week following a frustrating start to the campaign.

Docherty, 31, is yet to feature in a competitive fixture this term after suffering a calf strain during pre-season preparations, with Craig Sibbald and David Babunski occupying the engine room.

As such, it would be unlikely that the former Partick Thistle and Ayr United midfielder is pitched straight into the cauldron of the Dundee derby on August 4 – nevertheless, his return in the early part of next month would be a welcome boost for Goodwin.

Docherty endured a hellish 2023/24 season on the fitness front, with a host of muscular complaints sidelining him for more than half of the club’s Championship fixtures.

Ross Docherty in action in Dundee United's first pre-season friendly
Docherty in action in United’s first pre-season friendly. Image: SNS

“Ross is making good progress,” said Goodwin. “He’s back jogging now and we would hope to have him back involved with the group in the early part of next week.

“Hopefully, that’ll be the injury concerns with Ross behind him and we can look forward to a good season.”

Strain surgery still a possibility

Meanwhile, United are set to definitively learn whether Ryan Strain will require surgery to repair the serious hamstring tear sustained against Stenhousemuir.

A distraught Ryan Strain on the Tannadice turf.
A distraught Ryan Strain on the Tannadice turf last Tuesday. Image: SNS

Initial indications were that Strain – a summer arrival from St Mirren – would not need to go under the knife, however a further meeting with a top specialist will take place in the coming days to make a final decision.

Only once a recovery plan is in place, will the Tangerines have a firm timeframe for his return.

Goodwin added: “We have a meeting with a specialist at the end of this week to decide whether it will require surgery or not. We’ll just need to wait and see what comes from that.”

More from Dundee United

Tony Watt remained on the bench for Dundee United despite the overwhelming need for goals
4 Dundee United talking points: The Ryan Strain butterfly effect and Tony Watt role…
2
Dundee United players celebrate
Jim Goodwin left 'clutching at straws' as Dundee United lapses prove costly despite 5-goal…
15
Cameron Craig and Ben Johnston
Mask-wearing Aberdeen fans aimed abuse at Dundee United supporters
Dundee United's Louis Moult waves to Dundee United fans
Louis Moult hails impact of ‘fearless’ Dundee United teen and has message for fellow…
Robbie Winters turns away in the goalmouth after getting on the scoresheet against the Andorran side.
Dundee United's biggest-ever European win captured in unseen pictures
Dundee United supporters at Tannadice
Dundee United sell out entire home allocation for Dundee derby in 90 MINUTES
28
Dundee United celebrate against Ayr United. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Where Dundee United need to strengthen before big Premiership kick off
Thumbs up: A soaked Brandon Forbes after his match-winning cameo for Dundee United
Brandon Forbes reveals Ross Graham role in wondergoal as Dundee United teen opens up…
Brandon Forbes, right, is hailed by his teammates
3 Dundee United talking points: Fearless Forbes, why goals galore are needed in Buckie…
9
Teenage dream: Forbes enjoyed a fairytale debut for United
Jim Goodwin reacts to 'unbelievable' Brandon Forbes screamer as Dundee United boss offers Ryan…
6

Conversation