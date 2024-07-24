Ross Docherty injury return timeline as Dundee United await specialist decision on Ryan Strain

Ross Docherty could be in contention for a place in the squad for Dundee United’s Premiership opener against Dundee.

Tannadice boss Jim Goodwin is hopeful that the Tangerines’ club captain will return to training at the start of next week following a frustrating start to the campaign.

Docherty, 31, is yet to feature in a competitive fixture this term after suffering a calf strain during pre-season preparations, with Craig Sibbald and David Babunski occupying the engine room.

As such, it would be unlikely that the former Partick Thistle and Ayr United midfielder is pitched straight into the cauldron of the Dundee derby on August 4 – nevertheless, his return in the early part of next month would be a welcome boost for Goodwin.

Docherty endured a hellish 2023/24 season on the fitness front, with a host of muscular complaints sidelining him for more than half of the club’s Championship fixtures.

“Ross is making good progress,” said Goodwin. “He’s back jogging now and we would hope to have him back involved with the group in the early part of next week.

“Hopefully, that’ll be the injury concerns with Ross behind him and we can look forward to a good season.”

Strain surgery still a possibility

Meanwhile, United are set to definitively learn whether Ryan Strain will require surgery to repair the serious hamstring tear sustained against Stenhousemuir.

Initial indications were that Strain – a summer arrival from St Mirren – would not need to go under the knife, however a further meeting with a top specialist will take place in the coming days to make a final decision.

Only once a recovery plan is in place, will the Tangerines have a firm timeframe for his return.

Goodwin added: “We have a meeting with a specialist at the end of this week to decide whether it will require surgery or not. We’ll just need to wait and see what comes from that.”