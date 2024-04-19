Ian Murray reacts to Raith Rovers’ victory over Inverness and showers praise on two match-winners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ian Murray reacts to Raith Rovers’ victory over Inverness and showers praise on two match-winners

The Stark's Park side have pulled to within three points of Dundee United at the top of the Championship.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray shakes hands with goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski after the win over Inverness.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray shakes hands with goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski after the win over Inverness. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Ian Murray was thrilled to see Raith Rovers make Dundee United ‘work’ for the Championship title after victory over Inverness Caley Thistle.

Lewis Vaughan’s cute finish early in the second-half separated the sides despite a strong late surge from the hosts, who struck the woodwork four times in the 90 minutes.

It hauls the Stark’s Park side to within three points of United at the top of the table ahead of the Terrors’ meeting with Ayr United on Saturday afternoon.

With then just another two games remaining, Murray was delighted to at least delay the Tangerines celebrations – for now.

Raith Rovers goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski stretches up and gets a hand to a late Alex Samuel chance against Inverness.
Raith Rovers goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski gets a hand to a late Alex Samuel chance against Inverness. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

“There’s nothing we can do about United,” he said. “If we’ve played 36 games and they’re top then they deserve to win the league.

“That’s the way it is and we’ll move on to the next stage.

We wanted to make them work for it and make them take it off us rather than us giving it to them.

“The players have done that and I can’t ask for much more.

“That’s 19 wins now. In this league, that’s really tough. And it’s 18 by a goal, which says it all, really.

‘Deserve a lot of credit’

“I’d like to have won much more handsomely at times, but in some games we’ve deserved to and in others we haven’t.

“Tonight could easily have been a draw or an Inverness win.

“So, for us, to get 19 wins and our 11th away from home is fantastic. The guys deserve a lot of credit.”

As well as hitting the post once and the bar three times, Inverness found Raith keeper Kevin Dabrowski in inspired form with a string of stunning saves.

Raith Rovers goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski punches the air.
Kevin Dabrowski celebrates with the Raith Rovers supporters at full-time. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Murray was full of praise for the former Hibernian youngster.

“I think Kevin’s had a brilliant season, I really do,” he said.

The PFA (Championship) team came out today and how Kevin’s not in it I don’t know. I’m guessing that might not be down to football reasons because he’s the best goalie in the league, for me, pound for pound.

“He’s a youngster and in his first season as a number one, and he’s competing at a high end of a tough league.

“The saves he pulls off have been remarkable.

“Like any young player, and goalie in particular, he’s got a howler in him, like we all have.

Outstanding

“But we know that and we realise that, and over the piece he’s been outstanding.”

Vaughan also won plaudits for the way he finished off a flick on from Euan Murray for the 49th-minute clincher.

“It was a brilliant finish,” beamed Murray. “I would have just blasted that with my left foot and just hoped it went in.

“Lewis has taken it with the outside of his right foot and dinked it. He just moved the direction and the speed of the ball really well.

“A bit of quality at that moment has won us the game. He’s another player I thought would have had a chance for the team of the year.”

