Raith Rovers intent on ensuring Dundee United ‘work for it’ amidst prospect of Championship end game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers intent on ensuring Dundee United ‘work for it’ amidst prospect of Championship end game

Defeat for the Stark's Park side against Inverness Caley Thistle would effectively hand the Tangerines the title.

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray claps the supporters.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
By Iain Collin

Ian Murray insists Raith Rovers are intent on ensuring they do not hand Dundee United the league title on a plate without kicking a ball on Friday night.

The Stark’s Park side have all but conceded to the Tangerines in the Championship race following a costly defeat to Airdrie and Saturday’s goalless draw with Partick Thistle.

Following the Thistle stalemate, Murray confessed top spot is 99.99 per cent certain to be United’s.

However, the Stark’s Park men remain determined to make their Tannadice rivals ‘work’ for automatic promotion back to the Premiership, whilst also maintaining some momentum for their likely play-off battle.

Raith's Zak Rudden looks dejected as Airdrie celebrate their third goal.
Raith Rovers striker Zak Rudden looks dejected during the recent 3-1 defeat to Airdrie. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

A victory away to Inverness Caley Thistle on Friday would reduce United’s lead at the top to three points before Jim Goodwin’s side host Ayr United the following day.

Should the league leaders slip up on Saturday the destination of the title would suddenly look less certain.

But, by contrast, if Raith lose in the Highlands, United’s vastly-superior goal difference – current at +36 – would mean the title was realistically already theirs before kick-off against Ayr.

Murray said: “We want to win as many games as we can and we want to make United work for it.

“I think we’ve made them work all season and we want to keep going with that now.

Personal pride

“We know it’s completely out of our hands. That’s the way it is now and that’s fine.

“But, for our own personal pride, we want to win as many games as we can and get as big a gap as we can to that third place.

“It’s going to be difficult playing against a team, in Inverness, who are fighting for their lives.

“We’ll just go there and try to play as well as we can, which we try to do every week.

“We know when we play well we’re a really good team. But we know when we’re off the boil we’re the same as pretty much every other team in the league.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray (left) and striker Jack Hamilton applaud the fans after the goalless draw with Partick Thistle.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray (left) and striker Jack Hamilton applaud the fans after last weekend’s goalless draw with Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.

“But I’ve got full belief in the guys, that’s for sure. I think we can win the game and we want to do that – first and foremost for ourselves.”

Despite a long season, and with just three games left before potentially four more in the play-offs, Murray insists he has not yet considered tinkering with his starting line-up.

The trip to Inverness, who won the last meeting between the sides in January, is his sole focus for the time being – for more than one reason.

He added: “The game on Friday is not one where we’re looking at rotating the squad or giving guys minutes.

Respect

“At the moment, we want to win the game and we’ll keep going.

“We’ve cemented our position, in terms of the top two. That’s there in black and white.

“But we have to respect the rest of the league and I’m sure Queen’s Park, for example, would have something to say if we went up to Inverness half-baked.”

Meanwhile, Raith have a concern over the fitness of on-loan Ross County midfielder Kyle Turner for the journey to Inverness.

Kyle Turner tries to hurdle a tackle from the sliding Ben Stanway during Raith Rovers' draw with Partick Thistle.
Kyle Turner was substituted at half-tie in Raith Rovers’ draw with Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.

However, defender Keith Watson is expected to play after helping Rovers to their first clean sheet in four games at the weekend.

Murray said: “Kyle Turner came off at half-time last Saturday with a wee bit of tightness in his groin.

“It was precautionary and he trained a bit on Wednesday, but we’ll need to check on him on Thursday.

“Keith Watson had tightness over the weekend as well, but he trained on Wednesday, so he’s fine.

“The three games in a week is kind of tough for Keith but he feels okay and he’ll be available.”

More from Football

Dundee manager Tony Docherty celebrates in front of travelling fans at Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
RAB DOUGLAS: Tony Docherty can't be faulted but the job of shedding Dundee 'yo-yo'…
Sporting director Thomas Meggle and manager James McPake watch Dunfermline Athletic F.C. training together.
James McPake holds talks with Dunfermline hierarchy as planning for next season gathers pace
Malachi Fagan-Walcott raises a Dunfermline Athletic F.C. scarf above his head at East End Park.
Dunfermline ace features alongside England superstars as Three Lions youth team-sheet goes viral
The St Johnstone fans will play their part in two big home games.
Analysis: St Johnstone's post-split Premiership fixtures assessed
Dundee striker Curtis Main. Image: SNS
No pressure on Dundee insists Curtis Main as Dark Blues target Euro adventure
3
(Left to right) Kevin Holt, Louis Moult, Craig Sibbald and Kai Fotheringham in action for Dundee United
4 Dundee United player of the year candidates as event returns following relegation axe
Colin Brown with the Farmington side he managed to Scottish Cup success. Image: DC Thomson
Colin Brown tributes paid by girls' football club 'Mr Forfar' founded
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty slams 'inaccurate and unfair' comments about Dundee player budget
3
St Johnstone star Drey Wright.
Craig Levein: Why St Johnstone star Drey Wright can make an instant impact and…
A fully-focused Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin at Cappielow
Jim Goodwin addresses Dundee United critics: 'There were a lot of questions asked about…