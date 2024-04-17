Raith Rovers intent on ensuring Dundee United ‘work for it’ amidst prospect of Championship end game

Ian Murray insists Raith Rovers are intent on ensuring they do not hand Dundee United the league title on a plate without kicking a ball on Friday night.

The Stark’s Park side have all but conceded to the Tangerines in the Championship race following a costly defeat to Airdrie and Saturday’s goalless draw with Partick Thistle.

Following the Thistle stalemate, Murray confessed top spot is 99.99 per cent certain to be United’s.

However, the Stark’s Park men remain determined to make their Tannadice rivals ‘work’ for automatic promotion back to the Premiership, whilst also maintaining some momentum for their likely play-off battle.

A victory away to Inverness Caley Thistle on Friday would reduce United’s lead at the top to three points before Jim Goodwin’s side host Ayr United the following day.

Should the league leaders slip up on Saturday the destination of the title would suddenly look less certain.

But, by contrast, if Raith lose in the Highlands, United’s vastly-superior goal difference – current at +36 – would mean the title was realistically already theirs before kick-off against Ayr.

Murray said: “We want to win as many games as we can and we want to make United work for it.

“I think we’ve made them work all season and we want to keep going with that now.

Personal pride

“We know it’s completely out of our hands. That’s the way it is now and that’s fine.

“But, for our own personal pride, we want to win as many games as we can and get as big a gap as we can to that third place.

“It’s going to be difficult playing against a team, in Inverness, who are fighting for their lives.

“We’ll just go there and try to play as well as we can, which we try to do every week.

“We know when we play well we’re a really good team. But we know when we’re off the boil we’re the same as pretty much every other team in the league.

“But I’ve got full belief in the guys, that’s for sure. I think we can win the game and we want to do that – first and foremost for ourselves.”

Despite a long season, and with just three games left before potentially four more in the play-offs, Murray insists he has not yet considered tinkering with his starting line-up.

The trip to Inverness, who won the last meeting between the sides in January, is his sole focus for the time being – for more than one reason.

He added: “The game on Friday is not one where we’re looking at rotating the squad or giving guys minutes.

Respect

“At the moment, we want to win the game and we’ll keep going.

“We’ve cemented our position, in terms of the top two. That’s there in black and white.

“But we have to respect the rest of the league and I’m sure Queen’s Park, for example, would have something to say if we went up to Inverness half-baked.”

Meanwhile, Raith have a concern over the fitness of on-loan Ross County midfielder Kyle Turner for the journey to Inverness.

However, defender Keith Watson is expected to play after helping Rovers to their first clean sheet in four games at the weekend.

Murray said: “Kyle Turner came off at half-time last Saturday with a wee bit of tightness in his groin.

“It was precautionary and he trained a bit on Wednesday, but we’ll need to check on him on Thursday.

“Keith Watson had tightness over the weekend as well, but he trained on Wednesday, so he’s fine.

“The three games in a week is kind of tough for Keith but he feels okay and he’ll be available.”