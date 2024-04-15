When can Dundee United win the Championship? All the permutations as Tangerines near title triumph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

When can Dundee United win the Championship? All the permutations as Tangerines near title triumph

United are tantalisingly close to booking their place back in the Premiership.

Dundee United will hope for a bumper following this Saturday
Dundee United will hope for a bumper following this Saturday. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

In the words of Dundee United’s official account on X: “Within our grasp”.

The Tangerines could officially secure their immediate return to the Premiership on Saturday.

Indeed, they could be de facto champions as early as Friday night.

As a gruelling, but ultimately impressive, campaign approaches its finale, the job is almost done.

The Championship table after 33 matches
The state of play with three games left to play. Image: SPFL

Here, Courier Sport runs through every permutation for the coming week as Raith Rovers face Inverness on Friday before United host Ayr United the following day.

If Raith Rovers lose to Inverness…

In real terms, United’s promotion would be assured before they next kick a ball.

It would leave the Rovers six points behind the Tangerines with only two games left, and a realistically insurmountable goal difference to overcome.

That currently stands at +36 in United’s favour and, by definition, would increase in the event of an Inverness victory.

Ex Dundee United hero Duncan Ferguson hails the travelling Inverness fans at Tannadice
Duncan Ferguson could effectively hand his former club the title. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin’s men would only need a draw against Ayr to make their title win official, albeit they will be going all out for a victory in front of what promises to be a packed, expectant crowd at Tannadice.

If Raith Rovers draw with Inverness…

United would need a victory to mathematically secure the title, taking their lead to an unassailable eight points with two games left to play for each side.

Matching Raith’s result would effectively see them claim top spot, barring the farcical prospect of a 36-goal swing in the final two matches.

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray
Ian Murray has all-but accepted that Rovers are preparing for the playoffs. Image: SNS.

A defeat for the Terrors would keep things alive, albeit Rovers would remain almighty underdogs; charged with overcoming a five-point deficit with only six points left to play for.

If Raith Rovers beat Inverness…

The only result that is likely to give United any pause for thought, albeit the Tannadice outfit have been steadfast in their stance that Rovers’ fortunes are an irrelevancy to their focus.

The Terrors would be unable to officially win the league, but a victory would all-but seal that crown due to the aforementioned chasm in goal difference.

Jim Goodwin, right, congratulates Kai Fotheringham
Goodwin, right, congratulates Kai Fotheringham following United’s win at Morton last Friday. Image: SNS

Goodwin’s side could then mathematically secure promotion by avoiding defeat at Airdrieonians on Friday, April 26.

A draw would bring the gap down to four points, while if United fluff their lines and lose to the Honest Men, then it would be back to three points; a nervy prospect.

Raith’s final two fixtures (Morton away and Arbroath at home) are far more inviting than the Tangerines’ (Airdrie away and Partick Thistle at home), so Goodwin will be keen not to offer any lifelines this weekend.

More from Dundee United

Could Dundee United be of interest to Liverpool?
Data experts tip Dundee United for Liverpool partnership
Ross Docherty in action for Dundee United against Morton
EXCLUSIVE: Captain Ross Docherty urges Dundee United to 'put on a show' for fans…
Tony Watt, left, and Louis Moult loving life at Dundee United.
4 Dundee United talking points: Tangerines' Fab Four hit 44 and the Duncan Ferguson…
Glenn Middleton is loving his football as Dundee United edge closer to the title
Glenn Middleton reveals soundtrack to Dundee United title charge: 'No chance we’re changing that!'
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray
Ian Murray 'realistic' about Raith title bid as Rovers boss hails 'fantastic' achievement
Delighted Dundee United players celebrate
Jim Goodwin swerves Raith Rovers clash as Dundee United boss sends clear title message…
3
Dundee United Goalscorer Louis Moult is congratulated by man of the match Ross Docherty
Morton 1-4 Dundee United: Tangerines take massive leap towards Championship title as Ton are…
Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham celebrates his brace at Hampden
Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham the perfect distraction as Kai Fotheringham blanks Dundee United…
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin.
Dundee United striker 'touch and go' for Morton showdown as Jim Goodwin floats possible…
Twa Teams, One Street logo
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dundee's deluge disaster and Rangers rage while 5…

Conversation