Jim Goodwin swerves Raith Rovers clash as Dundee United boss sends clear title message to Tannadice stars

Goodwin emphasised that nothing is won.

Delighted Dundee United players celebrate
Delighted Dundee United players celebrate. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin has firmly cautioned against complacency after Dundee United edged closer to a Premiership return.

United hammered Morton 4-1 on Friday night to move SEVEN points clear of Raith Rovers at the summit of the Championship, with strikes from Ross Docherty, Glenn Middleton, Louis Moult and Tony Watt doing the damage.

It came just six days after smashing Queen’s Park 5-0. Goodwin’s side are purring at the perfect time.

The Fifers host Partick Thistle on Saturday afternoon knowing victory is realistically required to keep their slim title hopes alive.

However, Goodwin is adamant he has been in football long enough to ignore the permutations.

Jim Goodwin, right, congratulates Kai Fotheringham
Goodwin, right, congratulates Kai Fotheringham. Image: SNS

“We can’t take our eye off the ball and, all of a sudden, start getting comfortable,” said Goodwin. “That’s the message to the players: don’t start thinking it is job done.

“We’ve all been in this game long enough to know that, if you get complacent, then mistakes happen, and things can turn quickly. If Raith Rovers win their game on Saturday, it’s back to four points with nine to play for.

“But, if we keep the professionalism and standards high, then we are in a really good position.”

Somerset over Stark’s

Should Raith fail to beat Thistle, then United will effectively secure the title with a victory over Ayr United at Tannadice next week.

Indeed, if Rovers don’t beat the Jags, then lose at Inverness next Friday night, then Goodwin’s men will be champions without kicking another ball.

But the United gaffer isn’t tempted to attend the Stark’s Park showdown; instead scouting the Terrors’ next opponents in person – before a night in front of the golf.

Jim Goodwin, left, chats to Morton counterpart Dougie Imrie
Goodwin, left, chats to Morton counterpart Dougie Imrie. Image: SNS

“I’m going to the Ayr match (against Arbroath),” he added. “It’s my wee boy’s football in the morning and then down to Ayr – and then it’s a night in front of the Masters!

“I’ll keep an eye on the (Raith) score, of course, but we aren’t overly concerned about anyone else, with the greatest of respect. We are in the driver’s seat and can only keep winning the games in front of us.”

Goodwin: We won the fights and scraps

On another dominant display in the run-in, Goodwin added: “We had to dig in and win the fights and scraps over the pitch. We did that from the first minute to the last and scored some good goals and managed the game brilliantly.

“We set the tone from the start, pressing them and being aggressive. The fitness levels of the group are outstanding. We never allowed Morton to get any rhythm and we forced them into making mistakes.”

