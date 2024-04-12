Euan Murray draws on Kilmarnock title experience as he calls for cool heads at Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Euan Murray draws on Kilmarnock title experience as he calls for cool heads at Raith Rovers

The Championship title race appears to now be Dundee United's to lose.

By Iain Collin
Defender Euan Murray in action for Raith Rovers.
Raith Rovers defender Euan Murray. Image: SNS.

Euan Murray knows from winning the league with Kilmarnock that Raith Rovers need ‘cool heads’ as the title run-in ramps up and the play-offs loom large.

The Stark’s Park outfit missed their chance to put pressure on league leaders Dundee United when they lost their game in hand against Airdrie on Tuesday night.

For most, it was seen as one missed opportunity to many and manager Ian Murray confessed second place was now more realistic.

The Kirkcaldy men can secure that with a win or a draw against Partick Thistle on Saturday afternoon, which would mean their highest finish in 13 years.

Dylan Easton climbs on the back of Raith Rovers match-winner Euan Murray.
Raith Rovers match-winner Euan Murray celebrates with Dylan Easton after victory in their last meeting with Partick Thistle. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

Centre-half Murray is adamant that would highlight how successful a campaign it has been so far.

But, drawing on his experience of clinching the title with Killie two seasons ago, he has stressed the importance of remaining level-headed amidst the stresses and strains of the coming weeks.

“There’s still so much to play for,” he said. “Tuesday night was one of those games where we really wanted to go and win it – but we didn’t and it’s done.

“We just need to move on. We can’t base the full season around that one game. It’s been such a positive season, on the whole.

“I keep saying to people that I’m sure if you’d offered any Raith Roves supporter at the start of the season the chance to still be in with a shout of winning the league with four games to go, we would all have snapped their hand off.

Expectations

“I get it. I’m a football fans myself and I’m a player. I understand that with more wins more expectations comes on your shoulders.

“Folk are so eager to go and win, and we are as well as players. But there’s also that wee bit of realism to say, ‘look, it’s still been a brilliant season’.

“So, it’s just important that, as a whole collective, as a club, we keep everything positive in the last four games.

“Whatever will happen after that will happen.”

Euan Murray heads in Raith Rovers' winner against Partick Thistle.
Euan Murray heads in Raith Rovers’ winner against Partick Thistle last month. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

Killie eventually clinched the title, and killed off Arbroath’s fairytale, with just one game to spare in 2022.

Murray is leaning on that run-in as he approaches Raith’s final four fixtures, and the possibility of another four in the play-offs.

“It’s about cool heads, that’s what it is,” he added. “It’s about trying not to let folk get too high. And, at the same time, when it’s low try to make sure it’s not too low.

“When we went up with Kilmarnock, we went up with one game to spare, and that was against Arbroath.

‘Big trouble’

“If we had lost that game we were in big trouble.

“So, for one, it’s never done until it’s mathematically done.

“And, for two, it just shows what it’s like in this league.

“Us, as a Kilmarnock team, were supposed to be runaway favourites. Dundee United are a bit like that this season.

“It just shows you how tough it is to actually win games of football in this league, particularly when most teams have still got something to play for.

Euan Murray climbs high to head the ball playing for Kilmarnock.
Euan Murray (left) in action with Kilmarnock in season 2021-22. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

“It makes our last four games interesting and it’s about who holds their nerve, who holds their bottle best in the run-in.”

Murray sat out the Ayr United game last weekend after being concussed early in the 2-0 defeat to Dundee United. He left the pitch visibly retching with the effects.

But the 30-year-old was back on the bench against Airdrie and is expected to return to the starting line-up for the visit of Partick.

“For a couple of days, I was a wee bit groggy,” he commented. “But I’m usually a quick healer and after a couple of days I felt fine again.

‘Frustrations’

“Then, you’ve just got the frustrations of having to go through the protocols.

“I understand it, they’re obviously in place to make sure we’re safe. But it was just a frustration that you’re then ruled out of a game.

“But I can’t argue with people who are professionals in that kind of capacity.

“You feel fine – but you’re maybe not. There was nothing I could do about it.”

