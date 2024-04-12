Euan Murray draws on Kilmarnock title experience as he calls for cool heads at Raith Rovers

Euan Murray knows from winning the league with Kilmarnock that Raith Rovers need ‘cool heads’ as the title run-in ramps up and the play-offs loom large.

The Stark’s Park outfit missed their chance to put pressure on league leaders Dundee United when they lost their game in hand against Airdrie on Tuesday night.

For most, it was seen as one missed opportunity to many and manager Ian Murray confessed second place was now more realistic.

The Kirkcaldy men can secure that with a win or a draw against Partick Thistle on Saturday afternoon, which would mean their highest finish in 13 years.

Centre-half Murray is adamant that would highlight how successful a campaign it has been so far.

But, drawing on his experience of clinching the title with Killie two seasons ago, he has stressed the importance of remaining level-headed amidst the stresses and strains of the coming weeks.

“There’s still so much to play for,” he said. “Tuesday night was one of those games where we really wanted to go and win it – but we didn’t and it’s done.

“We just need to move on. We can’t base the full season around that one game. It’s been such a positive season, on the whole.

“I keep saying to people that I’m sure if you’d offered any Raith Roves supporter at the start of the season the chance to still be in with a shout of winning the league with four games to go, we would all have snapped their hand off.

Expectations

“I get it. I’m a football fans myself and I’m a player. I understand that with more wins more expectations comes on your shoulders.

“Folk are so eager to go and win, and we are as well as players. But there’s also that wee bit of realism to say, ‘look, it’s still been a brilliant season’.

“So, it’s just important that, as a whole collective, as a club, we keep everything positive in the last four games.

“Whatever will happen after that will happen.”

Killie eventually clinched the title, and killed off Arbroath’s fairytale, with just one game to spare in 2022.

Murray is leaning on that run-in as he approaches Raith’s final four fixtures, and the possibility of another four in the play-offs.

“It’s about cool heads, that’s what it is,” he added. “It’s about trying not to let folk get too high. And, at the same time, when it’s low try to make sure it’s not too low.

“When we went up with Kilmarnock, we went up with one game to spare, and that was against Arbroath.

‘Big trouble’

“If we had lost that game we were in big trouble.

“So, for one, it’s never done until it’s mathematically done.

“And, for two, it just shows what it’s like in this league.

“Us, as a Kilmarnock team, were supposed to be runaway favourites. Dundee United are a bit like that this season.

“It just shows you how tough it is to actually win games of football in this league, particularly when most teams have still got something to play for.

“It makes our last four games interesting and it’s about who holds their nerve, who holds their bottle best in the run-in.”

Murray sat out the Ayr United game last weekend after being concussed early in the 2-0 defeat to Dundee United. He left the pitch visibly retching with the effects.

But the 30-year-old was back on the bench against Airdrie and is expected to return to the starting line-up for the visit of Partick.

“For a couple of days, I was a wee bit groggy,” he commented. “But I’m usually a quick healer and after a couple of days I felt fine again.

‘Frustrations’

“Then, you’ve just got the frustrations of having to go through the protocols.

“I understand it, they’re obviously in place to make sure we’re safe. But it was just a frustration that you’re then ruled out of a game.

“But I can’t argue with people who are professionals in that kind of capacity.

“You feel fine – but you’re maybe not. There was nothing I could do about it.”