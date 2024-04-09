‘Realist’ Ian Murray admits Raith Rovers’ title dreams look to be over after costly defeat to Airdrie

There is no sense of throwing in the towel just yet, but Ian Murray has confessed that, ‘realistically’, Raith Rovers’ title dreams look to be as good as over.

A 3-1 defeat at home to bogey team Airdrie in their crucial game in hand has left them four points adrift of United at the top of the Championship.

With just four games remaining now, Murray freely admits the Tangerines are firmly in the driving seat to win the Championship and automatic promotion back to the top-flight.

A strangely lethargic first-half performance in such a pivotal match saw Airdrie take a two-goal lead by half-time thanks to two fantastic Adam Frizzell strikes.

And, although Josh Mullin gave the Stark’s Park men hope when he pulled one back midway through the second period, Lewis McGregor’s late strike erased thoughts of a comeback.

Asked if the title was still possible, Murray said: “Mathematically it is, but realistically it’s very difficult now.

“United are obviously in full pole position, you can’t deny that.

“That result obviously helps them.

“But we keep going and keep battling away, keep fighting away, and we try to win as many games as we can now.

‘Law of averages’ favours Dundee United

“There’s four to go and we try to pick up four points.

“We have to be realistic and say that [the play-offs] is the way it’s looking.

“The law of averages suggest that.

“United have only lost five games all season. So it would take a big effort for them to lose two or three now out of four.

“But you never know, football’s a funny game.”

Raith knew this was their opportunity to put pressure on United.

Victory would have hauled them to with just a single point ahead of this weekend’s fixtures.

With Rovers again at home, to third-placed Partick Thistle, and their Tannadice rivals on the road to Morton, it would have opened up all possibilities.

As it is, Murray is adamant there is still work to be done to ensure his side finish a still-promising campaign no lower than the runners-up spot.

Second position

They hold a commanding 11-point advantage over Thistle with 12 to play for.

He added: “We just have to keep our head down and, first and foremost, cement our second position still.

“Thistle will be getting asked the same question, can they finish second? Yes, they can, mathematically.

“But that can be put to bed on Saturday and that’s our aim.”