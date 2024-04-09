‘Realist’ Ian Murray admits Raith Rovers’ title dreams look to be over after costly defeat to Airdrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Realist’ Ian Murray admits Raith Rovers’ title dreams look to be over after costly defeat to Airdrie

The Stark's Park side are four points adrift of Dundee United with just four games remaining.

By Iain Collin
Raith's Zak Rudden looks dejected as Airdrie celebrate their third goal.
Raith's Zak Rudden looks dejected as Airdrie celebrate their third goal. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

There is no sense of throwing in the towel just yet, but Ian Murray has confessed that, ‘realistically’, Raith Rovers’ title dreams look to be as good as over.

A 3-1 defeat at home to bogey team Airdrie in their crucial game in hand has left them four points adrift of United at the top of the Championship.

With just four games remaining now, Murray freely admits the Tangerines are firmly in the driving seat to win the Championship and automatic promotion back to the top-flight.

A strangely lethargic first-half performance in such a pivotal match saw Airdrie take a two-goal lead by half-time thanks to two fantastic Adam Frizzell strikes.

Aidan Connolly curls in a left-footed shot for Raith Rovers.
Aidan Connolly struck the post for Raith Rovers with the game at 2-1. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

And, although Josh Mullin gave the Stark’s Park men hope when he pulled one back midway through the second period, Lewis McGregor’s late strike erased thoughts of a comeback.

Asked if the title was still possible, Murray said: “Mathematically it is, but realistically it’s very difficult now.

“United are obviously in full pole position, you can’t deny that.

“That result obviously helps them.

“But we keep going and keep battling away, keep fighting away, and we try to win as many games as we can now.

‘Law of averages’ favours Dundee United

“There’s four to go and we try to pick up four points.

“We have to be realistic and say that [the play-offs] is the way it’s looking.

“The law of averages suggest that.

“United have only lost five games all season. So it would take a big effort for them to lose two or three now out of four.

“But you never know, football’s a funny game.”

Callum Smith congratulates Josh Mullin after he had pulled a goal back for Raith Rovers against Airdrie.
A second-half strike from Josh Mullin (right) could not inspire Raith Rovers to a late comeback against Airdrie. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Raith knew this was their opportunity to put pressure on United.

Victory would have hauled them to with just a single point ahead of this weekend’s fixtures.

With Rovers again at home, to third-placed Partick Thistle, and their Tannadice rivals on the road to Morton, it would have opened up all possibilities.

As it is, Murray is adamant there is still work to be done to ensure his side finish a still-promising campaign no lower than the runners-up spot.

Second position

They hold a commanding 11-point advantage over Thistle with 12 to play for.

He added: “We just have to keep our head down and, first and foremost, cement our second position still.

“Thistle will be getting asked the same question, can they finish second? Yes, they can, mathematically.

“But that can be put to bed on Saturday and that’s our aim.”

