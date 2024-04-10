Loch Leven’s Larder brings 5 VisitScotland stars to Kinross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Loch Leven’s Larder brings 5 VisitScotland stars to Kinross

Loch Leven's Larder started as a family-run farm shop and cafe in 2005.

By Morag Lindsay
Portia Corcoran and Emma Niven standing behind table of food at loch leven's Larder, Kinross
Portia Corcoran and Emma Niven celebrate Loch Leven's Larder's five stars. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Kinross-shire family farm shop has joined the cream of the crop of Scottish tourist attractions.

Loch Leven’s Larder has been awarded five-star status by VisitScotland.

The honour puts the business, overlooking the loch on the outskirts of Kinross, among the top tier of destinations.

Those five VisitScotland stars apply to attractions which are run to an “exceptional standard, with hard to fault quality, hospitality and service”.

Loch Leven's Larder exterior
Loch Leven’s Larder has helped to put Kinross on the VisitScotland map. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Loch Leven's Larder interior showing large, well stocked gifts department
This is NOT your run of the mill farm shop. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Emma Niven, whose family run Loch Leven’s Larder and the surrounding farm, said it was a proud moment for the team.

“We’re all delighted,” she said.

“We’ve had four stars from the word go, but to get that fifth star just takes things to the next level.

“The whole team has worked so hard to get us here.”

People at heart of Loch Leven’s Larder success

Loch Leven’s Larder opened in 2005.

At the time the plan was to create a place where locals could enjoy the wide variety of vegetables grown by the family on Channel of Pittendreich farm.

Deli counter showing quiches, pies and salads
Deli delights. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It was an instant hit.

And the farm shop and restaurant has expanded in all kinds of directions over the years.

Loch Leven’s Larder now boasts two cafes, a food hall, bakery and deli and a gift shop, all specialising in the best in local and Scottish produce.

Loch Leven's Larder cafe interior, a large airy building with sage green paintwork
One of the cafes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

There’s a new interiors shop.

It runs a programme of events.

And it has grown into one of the largest employers in the area, with a 92-strong workforce.

Emma said people were are the heart of everything Loch Leven’s Larder has achieved.

Emma Niven with smiling staff members at Loch Leven's Larder food hall
Emma Niven, wearing red scarf, with team-members. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“The other thing we’re probably getting quite well known for is the work life balance we offer for people who want to come and be part of our team,” she said.

“Things like wellbeing and mental health are really important to us.

“It’s how we’ve been able to develop such a great team and take things to this next level.”

Family fare enjoyed far and wide

Channel of Pittendreich remains a working family farm.

A wide variety of home-grown vegetables are still for sale in the farm shop.

Loch Leven's Larder exterior with old fashioned vehicle now used as a stall for green plants in courtyard outside
Loch Leven’s Larder entrance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The Loch Leven’s Larder chefs use its produce in the deli and cafés.

And the farm also supplies major names such as Marks & Spencer, Waitrose, Sainsbury and Asda.

Conversation