Loch Leven’s Larder brings 5 VisitScotland stars to Kinross

A Kinross-shire family farm shop has joined the cream of the crop of Scottish tourist attractions.

Loch Leven’s Larder has been awarded five-star status by VisitScotland.

The honour puts the business, overlooking the loch on the outskirts of Kinross, among the top tier of destinations.

Those five VisitScotland stars apply to attractions which are run to an “exceptional standard, with hard to fault quality, hospitality and service”.

Emma Niven, whose family run Loch Leven’s Larder and the surrounding farm, said it was a proud moment for the team.

“We’re all delighted,” she said.

“We’ve had four stars from the word go, but to get that fifth star just takes things to the next level.

“The whole team has worked so hard to get us here.”

People at heart of Loch Leven’s Larder success

Loch Leven’s Larder opened in 2005.

At the time the plan was to create a place where locals could enjoy the wide variety of vegetables grown by the family on Channel of Pittendreich farm.

It was an instant hit.

And the farm shop and restaurant has expanded in all kinds of directions over the years.

Loch Leven’s Larder now boasts two cafes, a food hall, bakery and deli and a gift shop, all specialising in the best in local and Scottish produce.

There’s a new interiors shop.

It runs a programme of events.

And it has grown into one of the largest employers in the area, with a 92-strong workforce.

Emma said people were are the heart of everything Loch Leven’s Larder has achieved.

“The other thing we’re probably getting quite well known for is the work life balance we offer for people who want to come and be part of our team,” she said.

“Things like wellbeing and mental health are really important to us.

“It’s how we’ve been able to develop such a great team and take things to this next level.”

Family fare enjoyed far and wide

Channel of Pittendreich remains a working family farm.

A wide variety of home-grown vegetables are still for sale in the farm shop.

The Loch Leven’s Larder chefs use its produce in the deli and cafés.

And the farm also supplies major names such as Marks & Spencer, Waitrose, Sainsbury and Asda.