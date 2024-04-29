Perth asylum seekers in plea to remain in UK as Rwanda deportation efforts ramp up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth asylum seekers in plea to remain in UK as Rwanda deportation efforts ramp up

A group of about 30 people held a protest in the Fair City on Monday after speculation about an immigration raid on a hotel.

By James Simpson & Stephen Eighteen
Ari Husseini, from Iran, and protestors against the UK Government's Rwanda plans in Perth. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Ari Husseini, from Iran, and protestors against the UK Government's Rwanda plans in Perth. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

An asylum seeker living in Perth says it would “mean everything” to remain in the UK amid fears he could be among thousands of people deported to Rwanda.

Ari Husseini, from Iran, joined about 30 people at a protest in the Fair City on Monday.

The gathering was arranged after rumours spread that asylum seekers living at the Best Western Queens Hotel or Station Hotel could be taken away as the UK Government ramps up its plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda.

The group held up signs saying: “No no no Rwanda.”

Perth asylum seeker ‘does not want to go to Rwanda’

Ari has been living in the Station Hotel for five months after fleeing his country due to conflict.

He said: “It would mean everything to me to live in the UK.

“We do not want to go to Rwanda, we came to the UK to feel safe.

“I just want to live a life here in the UK.

“I’m so pleased that so many came out today.”

Linda El-Miligy, senior tutor at the English language-teaching charity Esolperth, also joined the protest.

She said it was organised around noon on Monday after speculation that the Home Office was set to target one of the hotels.

Linda El-Miligy from Esolperth took part in the asylum seekers’ protest. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

She said: “We have students from Sudan, Ethiopia, Iran and Iraq who have been living in these hotels for nearly two years.

“People have fled war and some are seeking political asylum.

“We’re spending every day with these guys.

“The morale of these students is low and they’re doubled up in these hotel rooms.”

The Home Office has refused to confirm whether anyone was detained in Perth on Monday, but it has previously said the detention of asylum seekers was “inevitable” as part of its Rwandan plans.

A spokesperson told The Courier: “It would be inappropriate to comment on operational activity.”

However, a source told The Courier that Mears, the agency tasked by the UK Government with providing accommodation for asylum seekers, had not been informed of any plans to remove any Perth asylum seekers on Monday.

‘Major operation’ to detain asylum seekers

It comes after The Guardian reported that a major operation was getting under way on Monday to detain asylum seekers across the UK in preparation for their deportation.

Human rights lawyer Aamer Anwar also said he expected to see “explosions” of similar incidents to Kenmure Street in Glasgow, where hundreds of people blocked the detention of a man during an immigration raid in 2021.

SNP MP Pete Wishart previously criticised plans to house asylum seekers in the Perth hotels, claiming the size of the accommodation was “insufficient”.

A Perth street pastor also lifted the lid on the struggles faced by asylum seekers at the hotels.

Conversation