MP criticises plan to add 115 asylum seekers to two Perth hotels

Local MP Pete Wishart has voiced his concern after it was announced that two Perth hotels are set to accommodate another 115 asylum seekers.

The Station Hotel and Best Western Queens Hotel currently house 81 and 54 asylum seekers respectively.

The Home Office has now confirmed the number of occupants at the two city centre venues is set to double.

The additional capacity will be met by having the asylum seekers share rooms.

This goes against the current practice of each occupant having their own room.

MP Pete Wishart criticises plan

The new setup began to be rolled out across the UK last week.

It has been criticised by Pete Wishart, MP for Perth and North Perthshire, who visited the Perth hotels on Friday.

He said: “What was abundantly clear was that the size of the accommodation is insufficient and that other solutions would be required.

“Any increase in numbers has to take into account these people’s vulnerable circumstances, with no one forced to share against their will.”

He says he was initially told that asylum seekers in Perth would be asked who they would prefer to share a room with.

Another 115 asylum seekers at two Perth hotels

Mr Wishart says he was also assured that individuals with medical conditions could be exempt.

However, it remains unclear what would happen if anybody was to refuse without a medical exemption.

Mr Wishart added: “The UK Government’s handling of asylum seekers has been an embarrassing and shocking disgrace.

“From inhumane flights to Rwanda that have never taken off, to barges with no one on them.

“In stark contrast, the people of Perth and Kinross have a proud history of offering support and sanctuary to those fleeing conflict – most recently from Ukraine, Afghanistan and Syria.

“I have no doubt we will continue that tradition with these new arrivals, whilst ensuring we maintain our city’s fantastic community relations.”

Occupants unable to choose room-mate

The Home Office said it would be working with Perth and Kinross Council to mitigate the impact on local services and the wider community.

There is an understanding that additional grants will be made available.

However, exact details remain unclear.

A spokesperson for Mears, the agency tasked by the UK Government to provide accommodation for asylum seekers, said room sharing will optimise bed space amid an acute shortage of accommodation.

They added that occupants with medical conditions, disabilities, or other relevant considerations can request not to share, with a proportion of rooms in all hotels reserved for single occupancy.

They added: “We will keep service users informed and provide support from our staff on site.

“We will try to accommodate service user requests where they have a preference for who to share with.

“We are not able to guarantee this and Home Office accommodation is provided on a no-choice basis.”

Asylum seekers arrive from Belfast and English Channel

The Courier reported in November 2022 that the residents of two Perth hotels, both on Leonard Street, were living off £7 per week.

In February we revealed that the Station Hotel asylum seekers – exclusively male, aged between 20 and 45 – had found their way to the UK via Belfast or across the English Channel.

Residents of the hotel hail from countries such as Egypt, Iraq, Somalia, Sudan, Kuwait, Syria, Yemen, Pakistan, Eritrea and Nigeria.