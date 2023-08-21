Dundee Tay Road Bridge traffic delayed by nearly one hour The delays began on Monday evening. By Andrew Robson August 21 2023, 6.38pm Share Tay Road Bridge traffic delayed by nearly one hour Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4658599/tay-road-bridge-delays/ Copy Link Tay Road Bridge. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. Motorists are facing lengthy delays on the Tay Road Bridge northbound. The A92 Tay Road Bridge is currently slow-moving, with delays of around 50 minutes. The hold-ups come amid ongoing roadworks on the bridge with reports of increased wait times in recent days. UPDATE ❗ ⌚ 18:12#A92 Tay Road Bridge Current delays 50 minutes Northbound through the roadworks area 👷 Plan your journey: https://t.co/iuCdf8QzDP@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/6TAO2k2Ikz — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 21, 2023 The congestion comes after drivers hit out at fellow motorists over queues during the current resurfacing works – with drivers blaming others for moving lanes too early on the A92. The Tay Road Bridge roadworks will run until November with a second phase planned next year. A full guide on the work on the Tay Road Bridge can be found here.