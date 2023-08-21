Tay Road Bridge traffic delayed by nearly one hour

Motorists are facing lengthy delays on the Tay Road Bridge northbound.

The A92 Tay Road Bridge is currently slow-moving, with delays of around 50 minutes.

The hold-ups come amid ongoing roadworks on the bridge with reports of increased wait times in recent days.

UPDATE ❗ ⌚ 18:12#A92 Tay Road Bridge Current delays 50 minutes Northbound through the roadworks area 👷 Plan your journey: https://t.co/iuCdf8QzDP@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/6TAO2k2Ikz — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 21, 2023

The congestion comes after drivers hit out at fellow motorists over queues during the current resurfacing works – with drivers blaming others for moving lanes too early on the A92.

The Tay Road Bridge roadworks will run until November with a second phase planned next year.

A full guide on the work on the Tay Road Bridge can be found here.