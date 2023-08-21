Drivers criticised for merging too early at Tay Road Bridge roadworks

Drivers have accused fellow motorists of causing longer queues than necessary during roadworks on the Tay Road Bridge.

A number of locals have taken to social media to criticise those not using both lanes when traffic is merging on the Fife approach to the bridge.

Resurfacing work has been taking place on the crossing since June.

The roadworks have been largely free from major disruption, but there have been reports of longer delays in recent days.

Many are blaming drivers for moving lanes too early on the A92, south of the bridge, instead of waiting until they are forced to merge.

In a thread on Reddit, one driver wrote: “What’s with people not understanding traffic merging on the roadworks (at the) Tay Bridge?

“It backs up to the (Forgan) roundabout with everybody queuing in the left lane, blocking people coming down the right.

“That blocks the roundabout behind. Just use both lanes and zip merge like God intended.”

Another driver hit out in a second Reddit thread, writing: “I work in Fife but live in Dundee. A lot of the time I’m coming from the Forgan Roundabout at around 5.45pm.

“Sometimes at this time of the day the left lane is backed up onto the roundabout. For (safety’s) sake, it’s better to take the right lane.

“The signs clearly say ‘use both lanes’ and ‘merge in turn’ but last week a guy pulled out of the left lane into the centre, so I couldn’t continue past… he was clearly really angry and driving erratically at this point, so I pulled in behind him to de-escalate the situation.

“Why are people so against others using both lanes?”

One user of X – formerly Twitter – also called for action against those blocking drivers from using both lanes.

Tagging police and roads officials, they wrote: “When are you going to do something about the idiots who block people from using the right-hand lane on the A92 approach to the bridge?

“Someone is going to get seriously hurt!”

Several drivers have responded to the threads to agree.

One said: “I’m working up here so do this road daily since I’ve been here. Every day there is someone swerved out in the right lane blocking the traffic.

“There are signs saying use both lanes but apparently that’s not the way, (they would) rather block the roundabout and shout at people using the road correctly.”

Another person wrote: “I don’t really like driving up the outside lane as I feel I’m trying to push in, but the queue can be nearly a mile long in the inside lane and free on the outside, so I use it.

“I don’t get why people want to make such a long queue when they don’t need to.”

One other driver posted: “(It is) because people don’t know how to drive.

“Merge in turn is designed to be quicker if people use both lanes up until the merge area.

“Moving to the left straight away is stupid and wrong.”

Another said: “This is always a controversial view, but is correct. Use both lanes and merge in turn.”

What does the Highway Code say about merging at roadworks?

Although some motortists can get irate at those driving up an empty lane before merging, the Highway Code encourages motorists to merge as they reach the cones.

Rule 134 says: “You should follow the signs and road markings and get into the lane as directed

“In congested road conditions do not change lanes unnecessarily.

“Merging in turn is recommended but only if safe and appropriate when vehicles are travelling at a very low speed, e.g. when approaching roadworks or a road traffic incident.

“It is not recommended at high speed.”

The Tay Road Bridge roadworks will run until November with a second phase planned next year.

The Tay Road Bridge roadworks will run until November with a second phase planned next year.