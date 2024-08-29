Legal move as Travellers set up camp on Glenrothes crematorium bid land

The owner of a Glenrothes site once earmarked for a new crematorium is taking legal action after Travellers set up camp.

A group of about eight people have moved onto land at Southfield Industrial Estate, owned by Respect Developments.

The 27-acre site is currently for sale after the company was denied planning permission for the crematorium, a timber manufacturing facility and construction skills academy.

However, it could be taken off the market if an appeal to the Scottish Government against the decision is successful.

Steven McGhee of Respect Developments says the encampment is unauthorised.

He has begun a legal process to move the people on but says that could take some time.

‘Landowner intervention’ to move Glenrothes Travellers on

Respect Developments bought the site in 2021 after it failed to sell at auction.

They put it back on the market around 10 weeks ago.

Mr McGhee said: “The unauthorised Traveller park on land at Southfield Industrial Estate is currently the subject of a landowner intervention to move the families to a designated area.

“The land was part of an unsuccessful planning application for a training academy and crematorium.

“A legal process is under way but the company would urge local residents to contact the council or police if they have any issues arising from this unauthorised use of land.”

Fife Council confirmed it has given advice to those on site and to the landowner.

Demand for Glenrothes employment land

More than 100 people objected to the Glenrothes crematorium plan.

And councillors rejected the bid in May, saying it was the wrong location for the development.

Respect Developments said the building, which also included memorial gardens, would be “a nice quiet neighbour”.

However, the land is designated for employment use and planning officers said there could be demand for the Southfield site.