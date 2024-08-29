Legal move as Travellers set up camp on Glenrothes crematorium bid land

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Legal move as Travellers set up camp on Glenrothes crematorium bid land

Respect Developments wants the camp to move on as its appeal against planning refusal continues.

By Claire Warrender
Artist impression of how the Glenrothes crematorium could look if approved.
Artist impression of how the Glenrothes crematorium could look. Image: Dignity Plc

The owner of a Glenrothes site once earmarked for a new crematorium is taking legal action after Travellers set up camp.

A group of about eight people have moved onto land at Southfield Industrial Estate, owned by Respect Developments.

The 27-acre site is currently for sale after the company was denied planning permission for the crematorium, a timber manufacturing facility and construction skills academy.

However, it could be taken off the market if an appeal to the Scottish Government against the decision is successful.

Steven McGhee of Respect Developments says the encampment is unauthorised.

He has begun a legal process to move the people on but says that could take some time.

‘Landowner intervention’ to move Glenrothes Travellers on

Respect Developments bought the site in 2021 after it failed to sell at auction.

They put it back on the market around 10 weeks ago.

The site of the planned Glenrothes crematorium where Travellers have set up camp. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Mr McGhee said: “The unauthorised Traveller park on land at Southfield Industrial Estate is currently the subject of a landowner intervention to move the families to a designated area.

“The land was part of an unsuccessful planning application for a training academy and crematorium.

“A legal process is under way but the company would urge local residents to contact the council or police if they have any issues arising from this unauthorised use of land.”

Fife Council confirmed it has given advice to those on site and to the landowner.

Demand for Glenrothes employment land

More than 100 people objected to the Glenrothes crematorium plan.

And councillors rejected the bid in May, saying it was the wrong location for the development.

Respect Developments said the building, which also included memorial gardens, would be “a nice quiet neighbour”.

However, the land is designated for employment use and planning officers said there could be demand for the Southfield site.

