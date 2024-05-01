Residents win fight against Glenrothes crematorium plan – but new site could be considered

Glenrothes residents have won their fight against plans for a crematorium near their homes.

More than 100 people objected to the proposal, which also included a timber and manufacturing facility alongside a construction skills academy.

However, it was its location rather than the effect it would have on neighbours that led to its unanimous refusal by councillors.

Planning officers said the application was unacceptable as the Southfield Industrial Estate site is zoned for employment use.

And SNP councillor John Beare stated: “This may be an acceptable application if it was located someplace else in Glenrothes.

“But we can only assess the application that’s in front of us.”

Mr Beare described the bid by Respect Developments (Scotland) Ltd and Dignity Funerals as “the most unusual mix of uses I have ever seen in an application”.

New crematorium site for Glenrothes ‘could be considered’

He added: “I generally agree with the assessment by our officers.

“I might not agree with there being no significant concerns in relation to residential amenity. However, that may be a matter of interpretation of planning legislation.”

While the plan was refused, there could still be scope for a crematorium elsewhere in Glenrothes in the future.

Mr Beare pointed out: “Members may wish to be aware that despite Glenrothes being 75-years-old, it does not have a cemetery of its own.

“The area committee has requested this be reviewed in the development of the emerging local plan.

“It may be that provision of a suitable crematorium site could be considered as part of that.”

Would have created jobs

The applicants said the crematorium would have been financed by the skills academy and manufacturing facility next door.

And they argued this would have generated up to 150 jobs, including 80 apprentices, thus satisfying the land’s employment use condition.

However, Fife Council planner Jamie Penman said the crematorium did not fulfil the criteria.

“It’s about grouping things together that are compatible,” he said.

No bus services to application site

Mr Penman said the application also went against the council’s policy on encouraging the use of public transport.

“The closest bus stop is 700 metres to the north,” he said.

“But services that go via that stop are geared for the industrial estate and only run to service opening and closing times of businesses.

“It would not be convenient for users visiting a crematorium.”

The applicants have been asked for comment.