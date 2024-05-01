Residents win fight against Glenrothes crematorium plan – but new site could be considered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Residents win fight against Glenrothes crematorium plan – but new site could be considered

More than 100 people objected to the application for Southfield Industrial Estate.

By Claire Warrender
An artist impression of the entrance to the proposed new crematorium building in Glenrothes. Image: Dignity Plc
An artist impression of the entrance to the proposed new crematorium building in Glenrothes. Image: Dignity Plc

Glenrothes residents have won their fight against plans for a crematorium near their homes.

More than 100 people objected to the proposal, which also included a timber and manufacturing facility alongside a construction skills academy.

However, it was its location rather than the effect it would have on neighbours that led to its unanimous refusal by councillors.

Councillors refused the Glenrothes crematorium plan. Image: Dignity Plc

Planning officers said the application was unacceptable as the Southfield Industrial Estate site is zoned for employment use.

And SNP councillor John Beare stated: “This may be an acceptable application if it was located someplace else in Glenrothes.

“But we can only assess the application that’s in front of us.”

Mr Beare described the bid by Respect Developments (Scotland) Ltd and Dignity Funerals as “the most unusual mix of uses I have ever seen in an application”.

New crematorium site for Glenrothes ‘could be considered’

He added: “I generally agree with the assessment by our officers.

“I might not agree with there being no significant concerns in relation to residential amenity. However, that may be a matter of interpretation of planning legislation.”

SNP councillor John Beare.
Glenrothes SNP councillor John Beare moved against the crematorium plan. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

While the plan was refused, there could still be scope for a crematorium elsewhere in Glenrothes in the future.

Mr Beare pointed out: “Members may wish to be aware that despite Glenrothes being 75-years-old, it does not have a cemetery of its own.

“The area committee has requested this be reviewed in the development of the emerging local plan.

“It may be that provision of a suitable crematorium site could be considered as part of that.”

Would have created jobs

The applicants said the crematorium would have been financed by the skills academy and manufacturing facility next door.

And they argued this would have generated up to 150 jobs, including 80 apprentices, thus satisfying the land’s employment use condition.

However, Fife Council planner Jamie Penman said the crematorium did not fulfil the criteria.

“It’s about grouping things together that are compatible,” he said.

No bus services to application site

Mr Penman said the application also went against the council’s policy on encouraging the use of public transport.

“The closest bus stop is 700 metres to the north,” he said.

“But services that go via that stop are geared for the industrial estate and only run to service opening and closing times of businesses.

“It would not be convenient for users visiting a crematorium.”

The applicants have been asked for comment.

More from Fife

Queen Anne Street, Dunfermline.
Two teens charged after report of youths on a roof in Dunfermline city centre
Police on the A985 near Rosyth in Fife.
A985 near Rosyth closed in both directions due to motorbike crash
Location markers in place as film crews descends on Culross.
Film crews descend on Fife village as speculation grows over Outlander prequel
St Andrews University students enjoy the May Day dip.
Pictures as St Andrews students brave chilly and misty waters for annual May Day…
Kirkcaldy hit and run
Police hunt hit-and-run driver after Kirkcaldy crash
The Jigger Inn has reopened
First look inside famous Jigger Inn as St Andrews pub reopens after refurbishment
Owner of Cromars Fish and Chips Wendy Napthine-Frame.
'Scotland's first dog-friendly chip shop' in St Andrews launches dedicated menu for pooches
2
The Broughty Ferry lifeboat leaving for the scene on Wednesday. Image: DC Thomson
Helicopter and lifeboats called to search for missing person in St Andrews
The Path Tavern, one of Kirkcaldy's oldest pubs, is up for sale.
One of Kirkcaldy's oldest pubs on the market for nearly £600k
John Wallace
Street Valium dealer jailed after cops smash supply operation in Fife

Conversation