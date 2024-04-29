Glenrothes crematorium plan with 116 objections recommended for refusal

An unpopular plan for a crematorium in Glenrothes has been recommended for refusal.

The bid by Respect Developments sparked an outcry last year, with nearby residents raising fears over harmful emissions.

Fife Council received 116 objections to the planning application, which is due to go before councillors on Wednesday.

And planning officer Jamie Penman is urging members of the west and central planning committee to give the proposal the thumbs down.

If approved, the crematorium in Southfield Industrial Estate will include memorial gardens, 193 parking spaces and new vehicular access.

A construction skills academy providing employment for more than 100 people is also mooted.

The applicant said it would be “a nice quiet neighbour” and address long waits for funerals.

No need for fourth crematorium in Fife

However, in a report to the committee, Mr Penman says the council’s economic development team does not support the bid.

“The site forms both allocated and safeguarded employment land,” he says.

The officer says the sale of substantial amounts of employment land in Glenrothes recently suggests there could be demand for the Southfield site.

Economic development colleagues also fear a crematorium in an industrial estate could risk the viability of existing businesses.

Meanwhile, bereavement services have questioned the need for a fourth crematorium in Fife.

They say that while the three council-run crematoria run at almost full capacity, this is not always the case.

And they question the logic in having a remembrance garden beside noisy businesses.

No public transport to the Glenrothes site

Respect Developments finally bought the Southwood site in 2021 after it failed to sell at auction, despite 13 years of trying.

They said their plan would address an unmet need.

However, Mr Penman says the loss of employment land and a lack of public transport to the site are unacceptable.

“The proposal would result in a use which would prioritise the use of the private car,” he said.