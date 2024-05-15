Fife MP tells Rishi Sunak to do more to stop bank ‘deserts’ after Leven TSB closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Fife MP tells Rishi Sunak to do more to stop bank ‘deserts’ after Leven TSB closure

Wendy Chamberlain quizzed the prime minister on what he would do to prevent communities being left with no local branch.

By Alasdair Clark
Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain
North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain. Image: DC Thomson.

Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain challenged Rishi Sunak to do more to prevent banking “deserts” after TSB announced it would close its Leven branch.

Her call at Westminster on Wednesday comes after TSB insisted the decision to close the branch in Leven had “not been taken lightly”.

Following the High Street closure, TSB in Glenrothes – over seven miles away – will be the closest available branch for in-person services.

It is one of nine branches in Scotland slated for closure by September of this year.

Loss of banks ‘hollows out communities’

Ms Chamberlain asked the prime minister to accept the government had been “too slow”, while the loss of banks is “hollowing out communities”.

She highlighted how the closure came as a blow to local community just as the new railway line in Levenmouth is due to reopen.

“Cash Access UK have said that they will roll out 100 banking hubs by the end of the year, and the FCA are consulting, but can the Prime Minister accept that the Government has been too slow on this?

“What else is he going to do to prevent these banking deserts from emerging?”, Ms Chamberlain asked.

Rishi Sunak speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions. Image: PA

In response, Mr Sunak said: “As I’ve said repeatedly it is imperative that banks recognise the needs of all customers, including those who still need to use in-person cash services.

“That’s why we’ve legislated to protect access to cash. As a result, customers can access banking services through a wide range of channels.”

Speaking after her question in the chamber, Ms Chamberlain said: “I understand that the nature of banking is changing, and much can be done online, but internet banking is not suitable for all – particularly those who may not be comfortable with apps or who have poor internet connection.

“I appreciate that there will be support from TSB to help those switch away from face to face banking, but I will be pushing for continued pop-up services in Leven, as TSB do currently in Anstruther.”

