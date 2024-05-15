Fife MP tells Rishi Sunak to do more to stop bank ‘deserts’ after Leven TSB closure

Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain challenged Rishi Sunak to do more to prevent banking “deserts” after TSB announced it would close its Leven branch.

Her call at Westminster on Wednesday comes after TSB insisted the decision to close the branch in Leven had “not been taken lightly”.

Following the High Street closure, TSB in Glenrothes – over seven miles away – will be the closest available branch for in-person services.

It is one of nine branches in Scotland slated for closure by September of this year.

Loss of banks ‘hollows out communities’

Ms Chamberlain asked the prime minister to accept the government had been “too slow”, while the loss of banks is “hollowing out communities”.

She highlighted how the closure came as a blow to local community just as the new railway line in Levenmouth is due to reopen.

“Cash Access UK have said that they will roll out 100 banking hubs by the end of the year, and the FCA are consulting, but can the Prime Minister accept that the Government has been too slow on this?

“What else is he going to do to prevent these banking deserts from emerging?”, Ms Chamberlain asked.

In response, Mr Sunak said: “As I’ve said repeatedly it is imperative that banks recognise the needs of all customers, including those who still need to use in-person cash services.

“That’s why we’ve legislated to protect access to cash. As a result, customers can access banking services through a wide range of channels.”

Speaking after her question in the chamber, Ms Chamberlain said: “I understand that the nature of banking is changing, and much can be done online, but internet banking is not suitable for all – particularly those who may not be comfortable with apps or who have poor internet connection.

“I appreciate that there will be support from TSB to help those switch away from face to face banking, but I will be pushing for continued pop-up services in Leven, as TSB do currently in Anstruther.”