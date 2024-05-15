Male in ‘late teens’ sought for serious assault in Inverkeithing

Police have issued a description of a suspect they’d like to trace following a serious assault in Inverkeithing.

A probe was launched after a 64-year-old man was found injured on Roods Road shortly after 10pm on Friday.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police sealed off the Roods Road area for around 12 hours as they investigated the incident.

Detectives now want to trace a male in his late teens to early twenties, around 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build.

He was wearing a white T-shirt, dark-coloured shorts and trainers.

Police hope CCTV from nearby homes or dashcam footage may help find the man’s whereabouts.

Detective Inspector Graeme Dursley said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this to contact police.

“We also urge anyone with private CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time to come forward.

“We are also keen to speak to a female seen speaking with the man shortly before the incident, who may have witnessed it.

“She is described as aged teens to early twenties, around 5ft 6in tall, of slim build with tied back fair hair.

“She was wearing a dark-coloured top, dark shorts and white trainers.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting incident 4718 of May 10.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.