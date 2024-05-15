Male in ‘late teens’ sought for serious assault in Inverkeithing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Male in ‘late teens’ sought for serious assault in Inverkeithing

A 64-year-old man was found injured after the incident.

By Neil Henderson
Police seal off Inverkeithing street after serious assault
Police at the scene of the scene of the serious assault on Roods Road. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

Police have issued a description of a suspect they’d like to trace following a serious assault in Inverkeithing.

A probe was launched after a 64-year-old man was found injured on Roods Road shortly after 10pm on Friday.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police sealed off the Roods Road area for around 12 hours as they investigated the incident.

Detectives now want to trace a male in his late teens to early twenties, around 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build.

He was wearing a white T-shirt, dark-coloured shorts and trainers.

Appeal after 64-year-old man seriously assaulted in Inverkeithing

Police hope CCTV from nearby homes or dashcam footage may help find the man’s whereabouts.

Detective Inspector Graeme Dursley said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this to contact police.

“We also urge anyone with private CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time to come forward.

“We are also keen to speak to a female seen speaking with the man shortly before the incident, who may have witnessed it.

“She is described as aged teens to early twenties, around 5ft 6in tall, of slim build with tied back fair hair.

“She was wearing a dark-coloured top, dark shorts and white trainers.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting incident 4718 of May 10.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

