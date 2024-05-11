Police seal off Inverkeithing street after man, 64, ‘seriously assaulted’

Police have sealed off a street in Inverkeithing after a 64-year-old man was ‘seriously assaulted’.

Officers were called to Roods Road just before 11pm on Friday following reports of the incident.

The 64-year-old man was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

A cordon has been erected and officers remain at the scene on Saturday morning.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.50pm on Friday, police were called to the Roods Road area of Inverkeithing, following a report of the serious assault of a 64-year-old man.

“He was conveyed to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”