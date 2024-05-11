Fife Police seal off Inverkeithing street after man, 64, ‘seriously assaulted’ The man has been taken to hospital. By Andrew Robson May 11 2024, 11:30am May 11 2024, 11:30am Share Police seal off Inverkeithing street after man, 64, ‘seriously assaulted’ Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4976747/police-inverkeithing-assault-roods-road/ Copy Link Police have taped off part of Roods Road. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services Police have sealed off a street in Inverkeithing after a 64-year-old man was ‘seriously assaulted’. Officers were called to Roods Road just before 11pm on Friday following reports of the incident. The 64-year-old man was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. A cordon has been erected and officers remain at the scene on Saturday morning. Man, 64, taken to hospital after ‘serious assault’ in Inverkeithing A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.50pm on Friday, police were called to the Roods Road area of Inverkeithing, following a report of the serious assault of a 64-year-old man. “He was conveyed to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment. “Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”