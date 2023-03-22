Row as residents claim lack of consultation over Glenrothes crematorium plan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Glenrothes residents have accused developers of treating them with contempt over plans for a new crematorium in the town.

People living near the proposed site in Finglassie claim the applicants “manipulated” a 12-week consultation period and failed to answer their questions.

And they say scores of people were unable to access an information session as the room provided was too small.

Site owner Respect Developments wants to build a crematorium with memorial gardens at Southfield Industrial Estate.

The facility would be run by Dignity Funerals, which operates Dundee Crematorium.

If approved, it would be the fourth crem in Fife, alongside Kirkcaldy, Dunfermline and a new facility at Brewsterwells in north east Fife.

However, people living nearby have expressed fears over harmful emissions.

And they are angry at the lack of information provided by the companies involved.

The claims are denied by the developer, who says the crematorium would be “a nice quiet neighbour” and would address long waits for funerals.

Companies did not turn up to Glenrothes crematorium consultation meeting

The application also includes a construction skills academy run by social housing developer First Endeavour.

According to planning documents, it would provide employment for more than 100 people.

The entire proposal constitutes a major development and means there must be consultation.

Eleanor Graveling, one of a group of residents looking into the bid, says it has been handled poorly.

None of the companies turned up,” Objector Eleanor Graveling.

“We distributed between 500 and 600 leaflets ourselves to make sure people were aware of the public meetings.

“Then, at the first meeting on February 15, none of the companies turned up.

“It was billed as a ‘listening exercise’ but it was just an architect who said he would feed our concerns back.

“It was in a tiny room with people crowded in and some standing in a corridor.”

She added: “The second session on March 15 was almost worse.

“They hired four rooms because they couldn’t get one big enough and limited the numbers attending.”

Residents ‘don’t want this here’

Aside from the official consultation sessions, the residents organised two meetings, each attended by more than 100 people.

A third meeting will take place in the Jubilee Centre on Wednesday at 7pm.

Mary Webster said fears had not been addressed.

“There are crematoria close to houses in Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline but they were there before the houses were built,” she said.

“Most of us have lived in the area for 30 years and we don’t want this here.

“There are going to be things in the air that are not here now.

“There has been no true consultation or engagement.”

The residents also insist there is no need for another Fife crematorium as the others are not operating at capacity.

Developer says ‘hall wasn’t too small’

A spokesperson for Respect Developments denied the residents’ claims about the consultation.

They said: “Dignity was at the second PAN meeting along with DO Architecture, who were fully able to explain the application.

“The hall at the second PAN wasn’t even at 50% capacity for the four meetings so it wasn’t too small.”

They said the emissions would be fully governed by SEPA and would be 250 metres away from the nearest house.

“Not a house will be able to see the crematorium,” they said.

Glenrothes crematorium would be ‘a nice quiet neighbour’

The spokesperson added: “The land is private land and could house 40 factories with far worse emissions than a crematorium ever would.

“The site would be spotless and a nice quiet neighbour.

“The application would also provide over 100 jobs from First Endeavour, who are a local social house-builder.

“We would like to think the local community could help support the application.

“Reading online comments supports the idea that people who have unfortunately lost loved ones are waiting up to four weeks for cremations in the area.

“This crematorium can help in a dignified way.”