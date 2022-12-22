Plans for ‘much-needed’ crematorium at Glenrothes industrial estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Plans for ‘much-needed’ crematorium at Glenrothes industrial estate

By Laura Devlin
December 22 2022, 2.03pm Updated: December 23 2022, 9.10am
Glenrothes. Image: Shutterstock.
Glenrothes. Image: Shutterstock.

Plans have been unveiled for a crematorium to be built in Glenrothes.

People in the town and surrounding area currently travel to Kirkcaldy for cremations but Dignity Funerals now plans build one at Southfield Industrial Estate.

Also proposed is a “construction skills academy” next to the crematorium, providing training and employment for more than 100 people.

Th academy proposal has been put forward by Fife-based social housing developer First Endeavour LLP.

Both sites are owned by Respect Developments, who are progressing the plans on Behalf of Dignity and First Endeavour.

Glenrothes crematorium ‘much needed’

A proposal of application notice (PAN) submitted to Fife Council says the planned  crematorium will provide “much needed crematorium capacity” in the area.

DO Architecture, who submitted the plans on behalf of dignity, said in supporting documents: “A new crematorium for Fife (will) include memorial gardens, parking and the possible addition of an adjacent pavilion space for celebration.”

Kirkcaldy Crematorium. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“The creation of a new crematorium would introduce a high quality building and landscape to provide much needed crematorium capacity in Glenrothes and wider Fife area.”

It is hoped the construction skills academy, will develop construction and manufacturing skills to feed local house building market.

Mark Williams, Operations Director for Dignity, said: “Our proposal is to develop a much-needed modern crematorium for Fife alongside a new Construction Skills Academy at the Southfield Estate in Glenrothes.

“The crematorium would be located within carefully landscaped memorial gardens where mourners can remember and say goodbye to loved ones.

“We would provide state-of-the-art equipment to enable families to personalise the service to their loved one and install the latest cremator technology to comply with all current environmental legislation.”

Skills centre ‘key to unlocking housing shortfall’

The Construction Skills Academy and associated facilities would be operated by a third party. This is intended to develop construction and manufacturing skills to feed the local house building market and to provide training and employment for more than 120 people.”

DO Architecture added: “The provision of a construction skills centre with training,
manufacturing and recycling is key to unlocking the housing shortfall over the next 10 years and establishing a gravitational pull to other members of the supply chain which may follow into this location.”

Members of the public can have their say on the plans during two consultation events scheduled for Wednesday February 15 and Wednesday March 15.

The crematorium and skill academy plans are the latest to be proposed for Southfield Industrial Estate.

Earlier this year an application was submitted to build four whisky maturing warehouses as well as a bottling plant, offices and storage.

If approved, the development will occupy a vacant site on Crompton Road in the industrial estate and bring nine jobs to the town.

