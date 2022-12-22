Plans for ‘much-needed’ crematorium at Glenrothes industrial estate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans have been unveiled for a crematorium to be built in Glenrothes.

People in the town and surrounding area currently travel to Kirkcaldy for cremations but Dignity Funerals now plans build one at Southfield Industrial Estate.

Also proposed is a “construction skills academy” next to the crematorium, providing training and employment for more than 100 people.

Th academy proposal has been put forward by Fife-based social housing developer First Endeavour LLP.

Both sites are owned by Respect Developments, who are progressing the plans on Behalf of Dignity and First Endeavour.

Glenrothes crematorium ‘much needed’

A proposal of application notice (PAN) submitted to Fife Council says the planned crematorium will provide “much needed crematorium capacity” in the area.

DO Architecture, who submitted the plans on behalf of dignity, said in supporting documents: “A new crematorium for Fife (will) include memorial gardens, parking and the possible addition of an adjacent pavilion space for celebration.”

“The creation of a new crematorium would introduce a high quality building and landscape to provide much needed crematorium capacity in Glenrothes and wider Fife area.”

It is hoped the construction skills academy, will develop construction and manufacturing skills to feed local house building market.

Mark Williams, Operations Director for Dignity, said: “Our proposal is to develop a much-needed modern crematorium for Fife alongside a new Construction Skills Academy at the Southfield Estate in Glenrothes.

“The crematorium would be located within carefully landscaped memorial gardens where mourners can remember and say goodbye to loved ones.

“We would provide state-of-the-art equipment to enable families to personalise the service to their loved one and install the latest cremator technology to comply with all current environmental legislation.”

Skills centre ‘key to unlocking housing shortfall’

The Construction Skills Academy and associated facilities would be operated by a third party. This is intended to develop construction and manufacturing skills to feed the local house building market and to provide training and employment for more than 120 people.”

DO Architecture added: “The provision of a construction skills centre with training,

manufacturing and recycling is key to unlocking the housing shortfall over the next 10 years and establishing a gravitational pull to other members of the supply chain which may follow into this location.”

Members of the public can have their say on the plans during two consultation events scheduled for Wednesday February 15 and Wednesday March 15.

The crematorium and skill academy plans are the latest to be proposed for Southfield Industrial Estate.

Earlier this year an application was submitted to build four whisky maturing warehouses as well as a bottling plant, offices and storage.

If approved, the development will occupy a vacant site on Crompton Road in the industrial estate and bring nine jobs to the town.