PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Twa ton! We hit 200 episodes By George Cran December 22 2022, 2.14pm 0 The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Like all your birthdays coming at once, Twa Teams is in party mood. Not only is it Christmas and our last podcast of 2022 but we’ve hit the magical 200 mark. Whether we make it to 201 is up for debate after this week’s episode… Enjoy our look ahead to Dundee United‘s clash with Hearts, Dundee’s big game at Ayr before George surprises Tom and Bear with a quiz. And have a Merry Christmas! Twa Teams, One Street celebrates 200 episodes. From left: Tom Duthie, George Cran and Graeme Finnan. Image: George Cran. This week Tom Duthie is in control with Dundee writer George Cran alongside and our very own Bear Graeme Finnan, too. The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers. Twa Teams, One Street celebrates 200 episodes. From left: Tom Duthie and Graeme Finnan. Image: George Cran. Or, better yet, listen here: 