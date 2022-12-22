How do Dundee and Ayr compare in the Championship this season and what stat sets Dee apart from the rest?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How do Dundee and Ayr compare in the Championship this season and what stat sets Dee apart from the rest?

By George Cran
December 22 2022, 12.23pm
Dundee face Ayr on Friday night. Image: SNS.
Dundee face Ayr on Friday night. Image: SNS.

Just one point separates Ayr United and Dundee ahead of Friday night’s big Championship clash.

Victory for the Dark Blues will see them top of the second tier over Christmas and New Year.

That would be the first time Gary Bowyer’s side had put themselves into first place all season.

The two matches between the sides this term have ended in one win each.

But how do Dundee and the Honest Men compare this term?

Courier Sport digs into the stats provided by our new partner StatsBomb to see how Friday night’s opponents stack up against each other.

Attack

Ayr’s Dipo Akinyemi is the Championship’s top scorer this season. Image: SNS.

In basic terms, Ayr have scored 10 more goals this season than Dundee. In their 18 matches, they’ve found the net 38 times while the Dee have 28 in 17.

Dipo Akinyemi has been a big factor in that, scoring 15 of those.

But, despite that big difference in goal output, the Dark Blues haven’t had a problem creating chances.

In fact, their xG (expected goals per game, a measure of quality of chances created BY a team) is almost on par with Ayr, trailing by 1.44 to 1.47.

The Championship xG and xGC on December 22. Image: StatsBomb.

That says Lee Bullen’s side have been being better at finishing the chances they create, pointing again to the quality of Akinyemi.

Defence

Dundee’s recent good run has been based on a solid foundation at the back.

Only Morton have conceded fewer goals this season with 17 to Dundee’s 20.

Ryan Sweeney gets to grips with Ayr attacker Mark McKenzie. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Ayr, meanwhile, have let in 25, though they have played a game more.

Dig a little deeper, though, and there is more good reading for the Dark Blues.

Turning the xG stat into a defensive measure, Dundee have the best xGC (expected goals conceded, a measure of the quality of chances created AGAINST a team) in the Championship.

In fact, they are the only side with an xGC per game that is less than one at 0.85. That means going purely on chances that would reasonably be expected to be scored, Dundee should be conceding less than a goal a game.

In reality, that’s not quite matched up with a few outliers like Bobby Linn’s free-kick or Cammy Harper’s double at Dens for Inverness standing out from the norm.

For comparison, Morton’s xGC is 1.03 while Ayr are at 1.31. Cove Rangers have the worst at 1.57.

Dundee’s defence is out-performing the rest of the division.

How do they like to attack?

Ayr like to counter-attack. They are not afraid to shoot from range and are dangerous from set-plays.

In their 18 league matches this term, they have fired in 227 shots while Dundee are way behind on 164 in 17.

The Honest Men have managed 101 more shots on goal than bottom side Arbroath this term.

How Dundee and Ayr compare. Image: StatsBomb.

Of those 227, 105 have found the target (46%) while the Dee have managed 77 on target (47%).

Dundee, meanwhile, are very strong on set-pieces, dribble more than average and like to keep the ball more than the league average – and certainly more than Ayr.

How will it play out?

Ayr are a strong attacking side while Dundee’s strength is defence.

Zach Robinson celebrates making it 2-1 against Ayr (Image: David Young/Shutterstock).

The Dark Blues have shown they are far better than the Honest Men at stopping the opposition getting shots at their goal.

The stats suggest Friday night promises to be a clash of styles and approaches so it could well be another game determined by fine margins.

If Dundee can prevent dangerous turnovers that allow Ayr to counter, they’ll go some way to getting a positive result.

Whoever comes out on top, though, will head into 2023 as Championship leaders with confidence soaring.

