Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer highlights key Ayr strength ahead of Friday clash – and it’s not goal machine Dipo Akinyemi

By George Cran
December 21 2022, 7.30am
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.

Ayr United’s main strength is not top scorer Dipo Akinyemi.

That’s the opinion of Dundee boss Gary Bowyer as he prepares his side to face the league leaders on Friday night on their own patch.

The Dark Blues have already been put to the sword by Akinyemi’s deadly finishing earlier in the season.

Back in August, the 25-year-old levelled Zak Rudden’s early opener before a wonderful turn and finish sealed the points for the Honest Men.

That was his fifth and sixth goals of the season at that point. The goals have kept flowing since.

Ayr’s Dipo Akinyemi celebrates making it 1-0 against Partick Thistle on Saturday. Image: SNS.

The strike at the weekend in defeat to Partick Thistle was his 15th in just 24 appearances this term, leaving him six goals clear at the top of the division’s scoring charts.

‘Biggest strength’

However, despite his obvious threat Dens gaffer Bowyer insists there is more to Ayr than Akinyemi.

“Ayr are a really good side and they have a lad up front who is top of the scoring charts,” Bowyer said.

“He will tell you himself it’s not about him, they’re a good team – it’s not just about one player.

“His team-mates work hard to give him the service and they have players at the back who keep the opposition out.

Ryan Sweeney is dejected as Ayr celebrate in the last meeting between the sides at Somerset Park. Image: SNS.

“Their biggest strength is in the team, they don’t just rely on Akinyemi on his own.

“When I came up here I checked his record in England, he’s been at a few clubs and has done brilliantly up here.

“His goal on Saturday was great, he’s got the ability to score from anywhere so we’ll have to do our best to stop him.

“But you can’t just focus on him alone.

“For me, Ayr’s biggest strength is in the team.”

