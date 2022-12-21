St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives update on possible Dundee transfer target Charlie Gilmour

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson plans to speak with Charlie Gilmour soon to “see where we are” regarding the midfielder’s long-term future.

The 23-year-old is out of contract in the summer and has been linked with a possible move to Dundee.

He’s currently on-loan with Cove Rangers, where he’s been a Championship first team regular.

And next month any interested clubs will be able to open talks with the former Arsenal and Norwich City player.

“With Charlie we just assess how he goes,” said Davidson. “We sent him on loan to play games.

“Liam (Craig) has been in regular contact and watched the games he’s played in and got feedback.

“I speak to Jim (Cove boss, Jim McIntyre) a lot about Charlie. It’s about how much he progresses.

“He is out of contract and I’d imagine his agent will be working hard for him as agents do.

“I will have a chat with Charlie to see where we are.

“We’ve not seen much of him the last six weeks with being off and running different training schedules.”