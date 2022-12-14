Dundee reportedly eye St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour as transfer target

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee are reportedly interested in a move for St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour.

The Scottish Sun say the Dark Blues are keeping tabs on the former Arsenal kid with a view to a possible pre-contract deal.

The 23-year-old’s contract at McDiarmid Park comes to an end this summer and he will be free to speak to clubs next month.

He has been on loan at Championship side Cove Rangers this season and has impressed in Jim McIntyre’s team.

Gilmour is set to face Dundee this weekend at Dens Park.

The central midfielder joined Arsenal at the age of six and went on to make two Europa League appearances in 2018.

He would leave for Norwich in 2019 and spent a season on loan at Telstar in the Dutch second-tier before St Johnstone snapped him up on a short-term deal in February 2021.

A two-year contract then followed but Gilmour has only made 12 appearances for Saints and went out on a season-long loan at Cove this term.

He has played 17 times for Jim McIntyre’s outfit, playing 90 minutes as the Aberdeen side defeated Dundee 3-1 in October.