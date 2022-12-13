Dundee have ‘one or two’ targets in mind ahead of January transfer window says boss Gary Bowyer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee already have a couple of January targets in mind as the opening of the winter window approaches.

Manager Gary Bowyer on Monday revealed his desire to strengthen his current squad, despite the Dark Blues having won six matches in a row.

And work is already underway to identify the players that can improve on what is already at Dens Park.

Injuries and illness have stretched Bowyer’s squad in recent games with Thursday’s SPFL Trust Trophy match seeing three empty spaces on the Dark Blues bench.

Wins have continued to come despite absences but the Dens boss is eager to give himself more options in the second half of the campaign.

Identified

Asked about potential targets in January, Bowyer replied: “That work is ongoing and, from our point of view, never stops.

“Earlier this season we looked at trialists and then we took Derick Osei in after the window shut.

“Our head of recruitment Gary Ogilvie has been terrific in terms of the amount of players we have looked at.

“But it’s always governed by the finances of the club.

“There are one or two we have enquired about and have spoken about.

“But it’s always about whether their current club will let them go.

“What people might expect to happen now in the middle of December might not still be the case on January 1.

“Things might have changed by then but we have identified the areas we want to improve in.

“Again it depends on what funds are available.”