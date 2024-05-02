Dundee transfer talk on back burner insists Tony Docherty as he reveals Lyall Cameron and Trevor Carson chances for St Mirren clash

Summer signing plans are on the back burner at Dundee right now says manager Tony Docherty.

Full focus for the Dark Blues has to be on the final four matches of the season, starting with St Mirren on Saturday.

The two sides clash at Dens Park knowing the result will play a huge part in the race for fifth place and the final European qualification spot.

And, though there is work going on at the club to identify targets in the summer, Docherty insists he won’t be drawn into discussion summer recruitment plans.

That’s despite news this week of two loan players in Zach Robinson and Amadou Bakayoko’s differing futures at their parent clubs.

Robinson will be released by AFC Wimbledon this summer while Bakayoko, a player Docherty is on record saying he wants to sign permanently, remains contracted at Forest Green into next season.

The Dens boss admitted Dundee are taking all that in but all attention right now is on winning the key games to come,” he said.

“There’s a lot going on in terms of recruitment at the moment, but it’s important that the focus is on the job in hand to see where we end up in the league.

“It’s been a successful campaign and we want to make it even more successful.”

Team news

The current Dundee squad is a strong one and goes into Saturday’s Premiership clash in good spirits after an impressive run of form.

They will, though, be without skipper Joe Shaughnessy as he prepares for surgery on his ACL injury next week.

Owen Beck remains absent, too, but Lyall Cameron will return to full fitness alongside Trevor Carson after those two missed the weekend clash with Celtic.

Curtis Main, though, picked up an issue ahead of that match.

Docherty said: “Curtis Main had a slight back injury which he picked up in the warm-up and that was why he never came off the bench against Celtic.

“But he trained on Wednesday so he’s fit.

“Lyall Cameron missed the Celtic game with a tweak but he’s trained and there’s no doubts about him.

“Trevor the same. He’s nursing himself along.”

Docherty will also be back in the dugout after sitting in the stands for the Celtic game due to a one-game ban.