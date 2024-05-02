Dundee transfer talk on back burner insists Tony Docherty as he reveals Lyall Cameron and Trevor Carson chances for St Mirren clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee transfer talk on back burner insists Tony Docherty as he reveals Lyall Cameron and Trevor Carson chances for St Mirren clash

The Dark Blues are gearing up for a crucial match at home to the Buddies this weekend.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty in the stands as his Dundee take on Celtic. Image: SNS
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

Summer signing plans are on the back burner at Dundee right now says manager Tony Docherty.

Full focus for the Dark Blues has to be on the final four matches of the season, starting with St Mirren on Saturday.

The two sides clash at Dens Park knowing the result will play a huge part in the race for fifth place and the final European qualification spot.

And, though there is work going on at the club to identify targets in the summer, Docherty insists he won’t be drawn into discussion summer recruitment plans.

That’s despite news this week of two loan players in Zach Robinson and Amadou Bakayoko’s differing futures at their parent clubs.

Amadou Bakayoko and Zach Robinson at Fir Park. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Amadou Bakayoko and Zach Robinson. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

Robinson will be released by AFC Wimbledon this summer while Bakayoko, a player Docherty is on record saying he wants to sign permanently, remains contracted at Forest Green into next season.

The Dens boss admitted Dundee are taking all that in but all attention right now is on winning the key games to come,” he said.

“There’s a lot going on in terms of recruitment at the moment, but it’s important that the focus is on the job in hand to see where we end up in the league.

“It’s been a successful campaign and we want to make it even more successful.”

Team news

The current Dundee squad is a strong one and goes into Saturday’s Premiership clash in good spirits after an impressive run of form.

They will, though, be without skipper Joe Shaughnessy as he prepares for surgery on his ACL injury next week.

Lyall Cameron sat out the Celtic game last weekend. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Lyall Cameron sat out the Celtic game last weekend. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Owen Beck remains absent, too, but Lyall Cameron will return to full fitness alongside Trevor Carson after those two missed the weekend clash with Celtic.

Curtis Main, though, picked up an issue ahead of that match.

Docherty said: “Curtis Main had a slight back injury which he picked up in the warm-up and that was why he never came off the bench against Celtic.

“But he trained on Wednesday so he’s fit.

“Lyall Cameron missed the Celtic game with a tweak but he’s trained and there’s no doubts about him.

“Trevor the same. He’s nursing himself along.”

Docherty will also be back in the dugout after sitting in the stands for the Celtic game due to a one-game ban.

Conversation