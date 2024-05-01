Dundee star Lyall Cameron on a ‘cross against your name’, role models and future focus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron on a ‘cross against your name’, role models and future focus

The Dens Park academy graduate has been nominated for the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award.

By George Cran
Lyall Cameron
Dundee star Lyall Cameron has been nominated for the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year. Image: SNS

Small in size but big on impact, Lyall Cameron is enjoying life at Dundee.

The 21-year-old burst onto the Championship scene last season and hoovered up all the club awards after a stellar breakthrough campaign.

This term he has burst onto the Premiership scene, making himself a firm fixture in Tony Docherty’s top-six side.

Such has been his form that he’s been nominated by his fellow players for the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award.

Cameron is also a key man in Scot Gemmill’s Scotland U/21 squad and has ambitions to achieve qualification for European football at Dens Park this season.

Role models

But the youngster admits his rise to the top table of Scottish football has been far from easy.

Told he was too small to make it early on, however, only spurred him on further.

Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann celebrates against Celtic. Image: PA

And he has a couple of role models who both made it to the very top to show him what is possible.

“One that comes into my head straightaway is Antoine Griezmann,” Cameron told media at the PFA Scotland nominees event.

“Obviously he has still done a lot better than me in football, right enough.

“He was told at an early age that he was too small as well.

“I think it is always going to be a thing, isn’t it?

“People see your physicality side and automatically it is a cross against your name.”

Strachan

The other role model is a bit closer to home.

Gordon Strachan was a diminutive attacker who came through at Dundee himself before winning a European trophy with Aberdeen, an FA Cup at Manchester United and the league title with Leeds.

Now technical director, the former Scotland boss has taken a keen interest in the emerging young talent at Dens Park.

Gordon Strachan
Dundee FC technical director Gordon Strachan. Image: Derek Gerrard Photography

“He (Strachan) is the one that has always believed in me and pushed for me to get games at Dundee so him being at Dundee and being a big figure there has been really important,” Cameron added.

“I might not have been here without him, to be honest.

“I still had a year left on my deal and then we got relegated to the Championship.

“So I thought, ‘it is now or never really’.

“I went out there and performed well and worked hard and that has got me to where I am now.”

The future?

Lyall Cameron has scored five times for Dundee this season - here he enjoys his strike at Hearts.
Lyall Cameron has scored five times for Dundee FC this season – here he enjoys his strike at Hearts. Image: SNS

Dundee are anticipating interest in their young star this summer after such a successful acclimatisation to top-flight football.

There could well be the exciting prospect of European football at Dens Park next season as well.

Cameron, though, is keeping his feet on the ground and is refusing to look beyond the four remaining games they have to catch St Mirren in fifth spot.

“Honestly I don’t have a clue what is going to happen over the summer,” he added.

“I just want to have focus on these next four games and if something comes up it comes up. I just need to wait and see.”

Conversation