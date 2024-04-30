Forest Green reveal Dundee loan star Amadou Bakayoko contract status as Dundee United league-winner remains on the books

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Forest Green reveal Dundee loan star Amadou Bakayoko contract status as Dundee United league-winner remains on the books

Dark Blues boss Tony Docherty is keen to keep Bakayoko at Dens Park beyond the summer.

By George Cran
Amadou Bakayoko
Amadou Bakayoko has been a fine addition for Dundee this season. Image: Shutterstock

Forest Green Rovers have revealed striker Amadou Bakayoko remains under contract with them beyond the end of this season.

The Sierra Leone international has played a key role in Dundee’s run to a top-six finish in the Scottish Premiership after moving north of the border on loan.

Such has been his impact in leading the line for the Dee, manager Tony Docherty has been on record saying he’d like the striker to remain at Dens Park beyond this summer.

However, it has now been confirmed Bakayoko will not be a free agent and negotiations will be required to see Forest Green part with the player.

Amadou Bakayoko enjoys his goal at St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee loanee Amadou Bakayoko enjoys a goal at St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock

It wasn’t clear how long his contract at the ‘World’s Greenest Football Club’ lasted with his official signing referring only to “securing his services for the foreseeable future”.

Bakayoko was signed from Bolton Wanderers when Forest Green were in League One.

His signing, though, didn’t work out after the strugglers changed managers just weeks into Bakayoko’s time there. Relegation followed under Duncan Ferguson and now they have been relegated again for the second season running.

Heading into the National League, getting a League One salary off the books may well be on the cards.

If it is, Dundee will be at the front of the queue.

Ex-Dee and former United star

Bakayoko wasn’t the only notable name in Forest Green’s retained list with a number of players having spent time in Scotland contracted to next season.

Included are former Hibs striker Christian Doidge, ex-Aberdeen man Teddy Jenks, former Rangers kid Charlie McCann and ex-St Mirren man Kyle McAllister.

There is also a former Dee in there in the shape of centre-back Ryan Inniss.

Callum Moore seen here replacing Ryan Inniss for Dundee in the Scottish Cup against Queen of the South.
Ryan Inniss’ final Dundee appearance ended after just 31 minutes as he struggled to contain Queen of the South striker Stephen Dobbie (background). Image: SNS

The 28-year-old spent an unhappy period on loan at Dens Park from Crystal Palace in 2018/19.

Having signed under Neil McCann, Inniss was sent back to Palace by Jim McIntyre with his final appearance a particular disaster. He lasted just 31 minutes before being subbed in a 3-0 cup defeat at lower-league Queen of the South.

Also remaining at Forest Green is former Dundee United academy graduate Jamie Robson.

Now 26, the Perth-born defender spent 10 years at Tannadice and played 174 times for the Terrors between 2015 and 2021.

Jamie Robson wheels away in celebration after netting the winner against Rangers. Image: SNS

Robson scored three times in tangerine, with his final strike being the winner that ended a 40-match unbeaten run by Rangers in a raucous 1-0 win at Tannadice.

He was part of the Championship-winning team of 2019/20 and also won the Challenge Cup in 2017.

The left-back moved on to Lincoln City in 2021 where he stayed 18 months before switching to Forest Green, then in League One, in January 2022.

He has played 74 games for the club and recently made his 300th career appearance.

