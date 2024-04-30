Forest Green reveal Dundee loan star Amadou Bakayoko contract status as Dundee United league-winner remains on the books

Forest Green Rovers have revealed striker Amadou Bakayoko remains under contract with them beyond the end of this season.

The Sierra Leone international has played a key role in Dundee’s run to a top-six finish in the Scottish Premiership after moving north of the border on loan.

Such has been his impact in leading the line for the Dee, manager Tony Docherty has been on record saying he’d like the striker to remain at Dens Park beyond this summer.

However, it has now been confirmed Bakayoko will not be a free agent and negotiations will be required to see Forest Green part with the player.

It wasn’t clear how long his contract at the ‘World’s Greenest Football Club’ lasted with his official signing referring only to “securing his services for the foreseeable future”.

Bakayoko was signed from Bolton Wanderers when Forest Green were in League One.

His signing, though, didn’t work out after the strugglers changed managers just weeks into Bakayoko’s time there. Relegation followed under Duncan Ferguson and now they have been relegated again for the second season running.

Heading into the National League, getting a League One salary off the books may well be on the cards.

If it is, Dundee will be at the front of the queue.

Ex-Dee and former United star

Bakayoko wasn’t the only notable name in Forest Green’s retained list with a number of players having spent time in Scotland contracted to next season.

Included are former Hibs striker Christian Doidge, ex-Aberdeen man Teddy Jenks, former Rangers kid Charlie McCann and ex-St Mirren man Kyle McAllister.

There is also a former Dee in there in the shape of centre-back Ryan Inniss.

The 28-year-old spent an unhappy period on loan at Dens Park from Crystal Palace in 2018/19.

Having signed under Neil McCann, Inniss was sent back to Palace by Jim McIntyre with his final appearance a particular disaster. He lasted just 31 minutes before being subbed in a 3-0 cup defeat at lower-league Queen of the South.

Also remaining at Forest Green is former Dundee United academy graduate Jamie Robson.

Now 26, the Perth-born defender spent 10 years at Tannadice and played 174 times for the Terrors between 2015 and 2021.

Robson scored three times in tangerine, with his final strike being the winner that ended a 40-match unbeaten run by Rangers in a raucous 1-0 win at Tannadice.

He was part of the Championship-winning team of 2019/20 and also won the Challenge Cup in 2017.

The left-back moved on to Lincoln City in 2021 where he stayed 18 months before switching to Forest Green, then in League One, in January 2022.

He has played 74 games for the club and recently made his 300th career appearance.